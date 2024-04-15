Joanna Gaines shares radiant selfie with rarely-seen children from sweet family outing

Spring and its long-awaited warm temperatures are finally making their way to Joanna Gaines' home, and so she's making sure she and her family get plenty of fresh air and quality time together.

The Magnolia Network founder took a nod from The Masters over the weekend – during which Scottie Scheffler took home the big prize – and took her husband Chip Gaines and their kids out to the golf course.

The former HGTV stars, who are based in Waco, Texas, and have been married since 2003, share five children together, Drake, 19, Ella Rose, 17, Duke, 15, Emmie Kay, 14, and Crew, five.

As the weekend came to an end, Joanna took to Instagram to share a sweet glimpse of her family's latest outing, starting off with a sun kissed selfie from the golf course taken right at dusk, in which her kids are seen enjoying a picnic by the water behind her.

She then shared an impressive video of her son Crew being cheered on by his dad and siblings while he took a swing, plus more pics of her kids testing out their golf skills.

She capped off the sweet weekend post with a radiant photo cuddling up next to Chip with the sunset behind them.

"We got inspired by @themasters," Joanna wrote in her caption along with a golfing emoji, before joking: "They made it look a lot easier though."

Seemingly missing from the family outing was Drake, who last year graduated high school and started his freshman year of college at Baylor University in Waco, Texas, where Joanna and Chip have both their main home and business.

Joanna previously opened up about the emotions that came with her firstborn leaving for college, in a personal essay for her magazine Magnolia Journal ahead of his departure.

"In the grand scheme of heartbreaking things, this one comes with a lot of gratitude and excitement," she said at the time, though noted: "Still, my first child is moving away, and our family dynamic will change because of it, and that can feel like a loss of its own."

"I catch glimpses now of what that life will look like and wonder if – or how many times – that might bring me to the floor."

