Heidi Klum and Seal's daughter, Lou, struts her stuff and stands taller than model mom – 'She's only 14'

Heidi Klum has been overtaken by her 14-year-old daughter, Lou, who now stands taller than her famous mom.

The America's Got Talent judge has been sharing insight into her vacation with her four children, Lou, Johan, 17, Henry, 18, and Leni, 20.

In one clip, she and her youngest strut their stuff alongside one another, wearing matching long summer dresses and with their hair worn loose.

WATCH: Heidi Klum and daughter Lou twin in summer dresses as they strut their stuff on vacation

The video, taken from the back, showed that Lou is slightly taller than her model mom who stands at 5ft 8 inches tall.

A fan asked the Germany's Next Top Model host: "Mochte deine tochter Lou model werden?" which translates to "Did your daughter want to become a model?"

© Instagram Like mother, like daughter for Heidi Klum and Lou

Heidi answered with a simple statement. "She is only 14," indicating she's not ready for Lou to follow in her footsteps.

Her other daughter, Leni, is carving out a career in the modeling industry, but Heidi didn't allow it to happen until she was 16.

© Instagram Heidi Klum, Tom Kaulitz and her four children

Heidi's firstborn was approached when she was only 12 years old and she later told People: "I was stopped in a Brandy Melville when I was 12 and they asked me to model for their clothes. I was freaking out because Brandy Melville was my favorite at the time. It was the only place I went shopping."

© Getty Images Seal and his youngest daughter Lou

She continued: "I said 'Mom, Mom, guess what? Brandy Melville wants me to model. Please, please.' And she was like, 'Absolutely not.' I was really sad about it, but in the end she was right. And I feel like that's what sparked me to want to model more."

Leni acknowledges that having famous parents - her dad is British singer Seal - gave her a leg up in the industry but insists she has worked her socks off to get to where she is today.

© Instagram Leni has followed in her mom's footsteps

"It's just a fact. My parents are famous," Leni told the outlet. "I did get help starting off, and I know that people would dream to start off with what I had.

"I'm so grateful that I've been able to take what was gifted to me by my mom. But I am doing the work and putting in the time. Now I'm working on my own, traveling alone, going to school. My mom and I just have the same love for the same thing."

© Getty Images Seal's sons are nearly taller than their dad

As for Lou, the teen has a passion for dancing but at 14, she's not got her sights set on a career just yet.

Heidi and Seal's son, Henry, is about to leave home for college after graduating from high school over the summer.

Heidi and Seal's son recently graduated from high school

This will leave Heidi and her husband, Tom Kaulitz's family home far quieter, with just two children at home.

The couple don't have any children together, but the Tokio Hotel rocker is is a hands-on parent who calls himself the "extra dad" in their household.