Heidi Klum's daughter Leni looks so different as she celebrates exciting milestone The model graduated!

Heidi Klum's daughter Leni, 18, looked so different on Saturday as she donned a cap and gown for her high school graduation.

Leni, who is usually rocking a high-fashion ensemble for a stylish shoot, documented the exciting occasion with a stunning photo on her Instagram feed, posing alongside her impressive diploma.

Captioning the post she penned: "Class of 2022."

Friends and fans of the model couldn't wait to leave their well wishes on the stunning photo.



Leni proudly showed off her achievement

One follower penned: "Congratulations love! I am so proud of you." A second wrote: "Beyond PROUD of you! LOVE YOU."

A third added: "Congrats my beautiful I’m so proud of you."

Mum Heidi also documented the exciting milestone with candid videos from the audience as Leni walked the stage to collect her certificate.



Leni rocked her mother's designer hand-me-down

Captioning the post she penned: "I am VERY proud of YOU @leniklum."

As for life after college, Yahoo reported that mum Heidi revealed Leni got into her dream college which reports suggest is in New York, but it hasn't been officially confirmed what the 18-year-old's plans are.

Despite the possibility of continuing her studies, Leni has always wanted to follow in her model mother's footsteps and even wore of her dresses to her prom last month.

The gown is timeless

Leni looked stunning in the silky black strapless dress which Heidi first wore back in 1998 for the filming of Comic Relief VIII.

While Heidi paired the slinky frock with a gold lariat necklace and black peep-toe heels, Leni accessorized the figure-hugging ensemble with a delicate diamond necklace and a rhinestone-embellished Alexander Wang bag.

Leni recently turned to modelling after "begging" to become a model since the age of 12.

"When I turned 16, she finally was like, 'okay, you can model now, that's fine.' I'm 17 now, so for the past year I've been modelling, and I've loved it," she told Rollercoaster magazine last year.

