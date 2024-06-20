Heidi Klum's handsome sons and model daughter are picture perfect during sun-soaked family vacation

Heidi Klum made her recent vacation a family affair with her children, husband, and mom invited along for the ride.

The America's Got Talent judge shared a series of photos on Instagram stories documenting her time away in Sardinia with her brood in tow.

One stand out image showed her super tall sons, Johan, 17, and Henry, 18, walking up some steps, with their grandmother, Erna, sister, Leni, and her boyfriend, Aris Rachevsky.

The latter gently helped Erna lending a hand while his girlfriend walked on the other side of him.

Leni, 20, gave a cheeky display in a sheer, knitted bodysuit while her siblings were dressed casually in jeans and t-shirts.

© Instagram Heidi Klum's family are enjoying a getaway

Heidi also added snapshots of herself with her husband as they watched their home country of Germany, playing in the European cup on TV.

The group are enjoying some well deserved time off over the summer ahead of a big change for the family.

© Getty Images Heidi shares her children with her ex Seal

Henry recently graduated from high school and will be leaving home to attend college.

While Heidi rarely shares photos of her kids, she couldn't help herself when it came to his graduation day.

© Getty Images Heidi and Tom are vacationing with her children and her mom

She was a proud mom, sharing videos of Henry beaming from ear-to-ear as his name was called and the crowd chewed for him.

He collected his high school diploma, shook the hands of his teachers, and threw up a peace sign as he posed for the camera.

© Michael Buckner Heidi's model daughter put on a cheeky display for their vacation

"We are all sooo proud of you," she captioned the social media post. "You did it my beautiful boy. College here we come SHINE BRIGHT".

Heidi - who is also a mom to daughter Lou, 14 - has confessed in the past that watching her children grow up has left her "non-stop scared," but she never-the-less adores motherhood.

© CHRIS DELMAS Seal with his oldest daughter, Leni

She shares her kids with her ex-husband, Seal, and despite their differences, they have successfully co-parented their offspring since they split in 2012 and divorced two years later.

Seal told US Weekly: 'It can be challenging. It requires teamwork. If you are a team, if both parents are a team, then it's really easy and that's not a real challenge at all. But you have to be a team. And if you're not a team, then it can all fall to pieces.'