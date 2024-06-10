AGT's Heidi Klum surrounded by her four kids with Seal in new snapshot of their life

Heidi Klum rarely shares photos of her kids but she couldn't help herself after celebrating her son Henry's high school graduation.

Not only did she post a video of the teen's big day, but then added a snapshot of herself flanked by Lou, 14, Johan, 17, Henry, 18, and Leni, 20, while they dined out together.

In the image, the group were sat around a table enjoying chocolate covered strawberries.

Alongside, Heidi, was also her husband, Tom Kaulitz, and his identical twin, Bill.

The Tokio Hotel rockers looked right at home amongst the group who smiled for the dimly-lit selfie, taken by Leni.

Heidi, Tom, Leni, Johan and Lou celebrated Henry's graduation

Lou sat next to her model mom, while her brothers were next to her.

Johan pulled a funny face for the photo while Henry was beaming away. "Celebrating HENRY," Heidi captioned the post and added a party popper and heart emoji.

© Monica Schipper Seal with his four children and girlfriend Laura Strayer

It's a huge milestone for Henry who will now head off to college after picking up his high school diploma.

The supermodel didn't reveal where Henry would be going to college, but they've been visiting universities across the country in recent months.

© Getty Images Heidi with Henry in 2017

With Leni already living in New York where she is studying and modeling, Heidi and Tom's home in Los Angeles will suddenly seem a lot quieter with Henry gone too.

During an appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden last year, Heidi opened up about how challenging she's finding it watching her children growing up.

© Dave Benett/amfAR Leni has followed in her mom's modeling footsteps

"First they have a car and they drive, and that's hard. Then they move across the country, and that’s harder. I'm like non-stop scared."

But at the same time, she's very proud of her children and their achievements.

© Vince Bucci Heidi and Seal co-parent their four children

Although her relationship with Seal didn't work out, they do their best to co-parent their offspring.

Henry is growing up to look more and more like his famous dad, something Heidi recognized even when he was a baby.

© Jon Kopaloff Henry looks a lot like his famous dad

After welcoming Henry, Heidi spoke with People about which of his parents her son most resembled.

"Everyone who sees him says, ‘Oh my god, he looks just like Seal.’ And I’m like, 'He has nothing of me? C’mon, there must be something of me in there somewhere.' And they're like, 'No, sorry, he looks just like his father.'"