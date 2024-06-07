Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Naomi Campbell, 53, reveals strict ban for rarely-seen daughter
Digital Cover mother-and-baby

Naomi Campbell, 53, reveals strict ban for rarely-seen daughter

The former Vogue model is a doting mum-of-two

Matthew Moore
Online News Writer & Diversity and Inclusion Lead
2 minutes ago
Naomi Campbell is a doting mum to her two children and she is already planning for their futures, even if it means banning one thing for them.

Speaking to the Times, Naomi revealed that her daughter would not be joining the modelling world at the same age that she did. The Vogue model famously started her career when she was 15 with a photoshoot for ELLE in New Orleans.

Naomi Campbell with her children pictured ahead of Mother's Day© Instagram
Naomi opened up about her hopes for her children

Addressing this for her young daughter, who is three years old, Naomi said: "I'm not sure I would let her start working at 15. It's a ruthless world.

"My mother worked so I was independent. It's a great thing if children display that quality, so I don't worry about working with my own children."

Naomi Campbell and her children at the Kamani wedding© Instagram
The model isn't going to allow her children to work from a young age

Speaking further about her children, Naomi said: "My babies are everything to me. It's made me fear for the future," and confirmed that her children had a surrogate father. "I hope for a better world for my children. They are 110 per cent my priority. I have to be there for them on their first day at school."

Touching upon her own childhood, the mum-of-two added: "But I never thought I would be a star. I went to a theatre school [Italia Conti] — everyone was ambitious and competitive in a good way.

CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 15: Naomi Campbell attends the "Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga" (Furiosa: Une Saga Mad Max) Red Carpet at the 77th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 15, 2024 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Ernesto Ruscio/Getty Images)© Ernesto Ruscio
Naomi is one of the world's most glamorous women

"My mum was paying for my school and for private tuition so I didn't want to let her down. She didn't want me to be a model. She wanted me to study theatre and dance, but it hasn't all gone to waste."

Although her daughter appeared on the cover of Vogue alongside her, Naomi has kept the identities of her children secret.

Naomi Campbell wearing a black lingerie set walking for Dolce & Gabbana SS24© Spotlight
Naomi was in her 50s when she welcomed her first child

Earlier in the month, the star took to Instagram with a slew of photos with her two kids, whose faces were obscured either with heart emojis or were simply silhouettes in the setting sun, as they stared out at a body of water and watched the sun go down.

Speaking about motherhood on the Today Show, Naomi explained: "A lot of fun. I love it, it's a lot of fun. Each day is a surprise, you don't know what's going to happen, I don't know what my daughter's going to say."

