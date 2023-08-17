Mel B, 48, showcases incredible abs in bikini alongside her lookalike daughter and mum

Mel B has showcased her age-defying physique in a new swimwear campaign alongside her mum and lookalike daughter.

The 48-year-old flaunted her toned abs in the Own Your Confidence campaign for Pour Moi after enlisting her mum, Andrea Brown, 66, and 24-year-old daughter Phoenix to join her.

© Jay Mayson for Pour Moi Mel B joined forces with her mum Andrea and daughter Phoenix for a new swimwear campaign

Images from the campaign show the Spice Girls singer posing poolside with her family in an assortment of show-stopping bikinis, including a purple bandeau design and lime green wrap bikini that perfectly showed her toned figure.

Mel and Phoenix looked more like sisters than mum and daughter in another snap that showed them posing in matching leopard print bustiers and black trousers reminiscent of her Scary Spice days, with the pair flashing a peace sign for the camera.

© Jay Mayson for Pour Moi Mel and her daughter Phoenix, 24, wow in matching leopard bustiers

The mum-of-three said it was important to her to support the campaign, which is dedicated to women celebrating women, and wanted to support women of all ages, shapes and sizes to feel confident in their own skin.

"I love that Pour Moi’s philosophy is about feeling fabulous, feeling confident and celebrating women of all shapes, sizes and ages. It’s about being real, not being edited and not taking ourselves too seriously," Mel said.

"I love that it was a collaborative experience – it was my idea to include my mum and my daughter at the shoot and we had so much fun!” I love their lingerie and swimwear and how it makes me feel. It means a lot to me that Pour Moi are making a donation to Women’s Aid to support the campaign."

© Jay Mayson for Pour Moi Mel B's campaign is a family affair

Mel recently wowed fans by sharing some more behind-the-scenes photos and videos from the campaign on Instagram.

Set to the tune of Shania Twain's iconic 'Man! I Feel Like a Woman', the star showed off a string of daring looks, including both swimwear and lingerie. In an empowering caption, Mel proudly shared: "48 and enjoying life to the fullest whoop whoop," and she was quick to receive praise from her fanbase.

© Instagram Mel B previously shared a sneak at the campaign on Instagram

One enthused: "Go, Mel! You look incredible!" and a second shared: "WOW you just get better with every year," and a third complimented: "Those abs though!"

A fourth added: "OMG you look STUNNING Mel! Gorgeous! FABULOUS! Amazing!" while dozens of other followers simply left heart emojis in the comments section.