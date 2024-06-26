Kate Hudson's son Bingham, 12, bears striking resemblance to major celebrity – fans are stunned

Kate Hudson can't believe where the time is going. The Music star is currently enjoying a vacation with her famous family, including mom Goldie Hawn and she shared a snapshot into their time away on Instagram.

Kate - who is a mom to Rani, five, Bingham, 12, and Ryder, 20 - marveled at how grown-up her middle son has become and posted a handsome, sun-soaked photo of him.

He sported spiky hair and a suntan and while his resemblance to his mom and dad was clear, he also looked like another major celebrity.

Kate shares Bingham with Muse frontman, Matt Bellamy, who she was once engaged to.

"Vacation Bing. What’s happening?! My baby getting toooooo big!!!! #empireofthesun," Kate captioned the photo which sparked a major reaction from fans.

"Stop. I thought this was a young River Phoenix," one wrote of Bingham's resemblance to the late Stand By Me actor.

"I thought that was a pic of River Phoenix when he was a teenager," another added, as many more said the same thing and added shocked face emojis.

Kate previously reflected on her relationship with her exes, including Matt and Ryder's dad, Chris Robinson - she shares Rani with her fiancé, Danny Fujikawa.

"Ryder is in college and very happy," she told Sunday Times. "Chris and I just need to check in once in a while."

And she has a great relationship with Matt too, saying: "Matt is so wonderful—I couldn't have asked for a better co-parent."

Speaking of how she's managed to stay on good terms with them both, she said: "For me it's like, you loved this person. That doesn't just go away, but you can re-establish a different kind of love," she explained. "You can have an amazing time with an ex-partner because you're really only focused on the love of your child."

Kate is more than happy with her blended family and how they are navigating it, as she quipped: "It might not look traditional from the outside, but on the inside I feel like we're killing it.

"The unit that I've created with three children with three different fathers is a seriously strong unit, and it's ours."

She's proud of all of her children and while they all have a talent for music, Kate said Bingham is already a whizz with finances.

Kate told People: "He really is into the stock market and has been for years. And so he trades his own stocks. He reads at 12, he reads the news about where things are.

"He knows the class of each stock and each bond and all this stuff. It’s crazy. So he’ll be very interesting to watch grow up."