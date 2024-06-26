Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Kate Hudson's son Bingham, 12, bears striking resemblance to major celebrity leaving fans stunned
Newsletter
Newsletter

Subscribe

Subscribe
Follow HELLO! at:

Kate Hudson's son Bingham, 12, bears striking resemblance to major celebrity – fans are stunned

The Almost Famous actress is a mom to three children 

Kate Hudson attends the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 12, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/FilmMagic)© Leon Bennett
Hannah Hargrave
US Deputy Editor
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Kate Hudson can't believe where the time is going. The Music star is currently enjoying a vacation with her famous family, including mom Goldie Hawn and she shared a snapshot into their time away on Instagram. 

Kate - who is a mom to Rani, five, Bingham, 12, and Ryder, 20 - marveled at how grown-up her middle son has become and posted a handsome, sun-soaked photo of him. 

He sported spiky hair and a suntan and while his resemblance to his mom and dad was clear, he also looked like another major celebrity. 

Recommended videoYou may also likeWATCH: Meet Goldie Hawn's grandchildren

Kate shares Bingham with Muse frontman, Matt Bellamy, who she was once engaged to. 

"Vacation Bing. What’s happening?! My baby getting toooooo big!!!! #empireofthesun," Kate captioned the photo which sparked a major reaction from fans.

Kate Hudson marveled over her son's grown-up appearance© Instagram
Kate Hudson marveled over her son's grown-up appearance

"Stop. I thought this was a young River Phoenix," one wrote of Bingham's resemblance to the late Stand By Me actor. 

"I thought that was a pic of River Phoenix when he was a teenager," another added, as many more said the same thing and added shocked face emojis. 

River Phoenix © Getty Images
River Phoenix

Kate previously reflected on her relationship with her exes, including Matt and Ryder's dad, Chris Robinson - she shares Rani with her fiancé, Danny Fujikawa. 

"Ryder is in college and very happy," she told Sunday Times. "Chris and I just need to check in once in a while." 

Kate Hudson's son Ryder with former stepdad Matt Bellamy and brother Bingham© Instagram
Matt with son Bingham and Kate's other son Ryder

And she has a great relationship with Matt too, saying: "Matt is so wonderful—I couldn't have asked for a better co-parent."

Speaking of how she's managed to stay on good terms with them both, she said: "For me it's like, you loved this person. That doesn't just go away, but you can re-establish a different kind of love," she explained. "You can have an amazing time with an ex-partner because you're really only focused on the love of your child."

Kate Hudson and Matt Bellamy attend the Breast Cancer Foundation's Hot Pink Party in 2013© Getty Images
Kate was engaged to Matt

Kate is more than happy with her blended family and how they are navigating it, as she quipped: "It might not look traditional from the outside, but on the inside I feel like we're killing it.

"The unit that I've created with three children with three different fathers is a seriously strong unit, and it's ours." 

Kate Hudson with son Bingham and daughter Rani© Instagram
Kate adores motherhood

She's proud of all of her children and while they all have a talent for music, Kate said Bingham is already a whizz with finances. 

Kate told People: "He really is into the stock market and has been for years. And so he trades his own stocks. He reads at 12, he reads the news about where things are.

Kate Hudson and husband, musician Chris Robinson, pose as they attend the film premiere after party for the romantic comedy Raising Helen in 2004© Vince Bucci
Kate shares Ryder with her ex Chris Robinson

"He knows the class of each stock and each bond and all this stuff. It’s crazy. So he’ll be very interesting to watch grow up."

Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More Parenting

See more