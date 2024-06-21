Goldie Hawn's genes are strong as 3-year-old blonde grandchild features in rare family photo

Goldie Hawn's youngest son Wyatt Russell and his wife Meredith Hagner are the proud parents to two young sons, who they rarely share photos of.

However, this week, Meredith took to Instagram to share a new photo of herself holding her oldest son Buddy, three, and while his face was hidden to protect his privacy, his blond locks were visible for all to see, resembling his famous grandmother, as well as his mom and aunt, Kate Hudson.

The blond genes are certainly strong in Goldie's family, and Buddy isn't the only grandchild who is taking after her either.

Recommended video You may also like VIDEO: Glamorous celebrity grandmothers

Oliver Hudson's daughter Rio, 10, also looks the spitting image of the Hollywood star, and fans often compare the two when Oliver shares family photos.

Meredith and Wyatt are the most private out of Goldie and Kurt's family members, and have chosen to share very few photos of both Buddy and his younger brother Boone, who was born in February.

Goldie Hawn's grandson Buddy has blonde curly hair, just like his grandmother!

Boone did feature in an adorable Mother's Day tribute post back in May though. Meredith shared a lovely picture of her mother-in-law Goldie planting a kiss on baby Boone's head, while relaxing outside in the backyard of her family home.

Along with Buddy and Boone, Goldie and Kurt are proud grandparents to Oliver and his wife Erinn's three children, and Kate s three children.

© Kurt Krieger - Corbis Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell love being grandparents

The award-winning actress enjoys nothing more than being a grandparent, and gave a rare insight into her family life away from the spotlight during an interview with Australian Women's Weekly.

She said: "A good family is the answer to happiness. I look at our kids and grandchildren and there's nothing in the world that could make me as proud as I am of all of them."

© Getty Images Goldie and Kurt with son Wyatt

Wyatt. meanwhile, previously opened up about what kind of grandmother Goldie is. The actor told Entertainment Weekly shortly after the arrival of his son, Buddy: "Starting with my brother's or my sister's first child, they're Gogo and Gogi. My dad, his wine that he makes is called Gogi because his nickname in life was Gogi, and my mom's nickname in life was Gogo. So those are what the kids call 'em."

© Photo: Instagram The celebrity couple with one of their grandchildren as a baby

When baby Boone was born, his arrival was announced to the world on social media alongside a picture of Wyatt and Meredith kissing while cradling their newborn son.

"Boone Joseph Russell. Born Feb 13, a week before his due date," Meredith wrote beside the picture. She added: "8 pounds 3 oz of heaven. Hearts overflowing," alongside a red heart emoji.