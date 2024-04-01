Kate Hudson reveals how daughter Rani is taking after grandma Goldie Hawn with hidden talent

Kate Hudson's daughter Rani Rose is quickly growing up to become a star just like her legendary family members, and at just five years old, is really coming into her own.

The 44-year-old star shared a new glimpse of her daughter, the youngest of her three children, picking up a game of golf, just like the other members of her family.

Watch Rani showcase her ease on the green and how proud it made her mom Kate and her dad Danny Fujikawa in the video below…

WATCH: Kate Hudson showcases daughter Rani Rose's golf skills

Rani's grandparents Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell are avid golfers and fans of the sport, once owning a home near Bighorn Golf Club in Palm Desert, California.

Their children Oliver Hudson and Wyatt Russell are also avid fans of the game, and for fans of the iconic onscreen couple, you're in luck – golf is a big part of one of their most beloved films together, 1987's Overboard.

One of the pivotal moments in the film is when Goldie's character Joanna helps Kurt's character Dean design a miniature golf course incorporating several attractions from around the world, his lifelong dream, which helps Dean fall in love with her while continuing to trick her about her forgotten identity.

© Instagram Kate's daughter Rani is quickly becoming a mini-me version of Kate and her mom Goldie

In an interview with Golf Digest, Kurt spoke about the couple's shared love for the sport, recalling how they purchased their home near Bighorn. After first being sold on the place by a friend, pro golfer Jim Colbert, he added: "Goldie went down there with a friend and fell in love with it. So I came down and looked at places with Goldie and we both were in love with the place."

TRENDING: Goldie Hawn gets emotional over personal family update involving daughter Kate Hudson: 'Makes me weep'

"I said, 'You know what? If we're going to do this we should do this right now.' So we bought a home there about six years ago. We've had a great time there. Now as I get more time on my hands as I get older, I have come to understand how wonderful the desert is for playing golf. It's a Disneyland for grownups."

© Instagram Goldie Hawn and Oliver Hudson golfing

He opened up about how much his two sons Oliver and Wyatt enjoyed the sport, with Wyatt bringing some of his experience as a pro-hockey player at the time to his game.

MORE: Kate Hudson shares very special news with adorable photo of oldest son Ryder

"I especially love Bighorn," the Silkwood actor continued. "Oliver, Wyatt, and Goldie have started playing. Just in the last year, Oliver has gotten serious about it."

© Getty Images Golf was a pivotal part of one of the scenes from their 1987 film "Overboard"

"He's down to a four now and really hits the ball well. He's starting to learn the game of golf now. He's getting quite good. Wyatt is playing professional hockey in Germany now. When he's done with that, he's looking forward to getting his golf game going a little bit. Hockey players all hit the ball well."

MORE: Kate Hudson's son Bing looks so grown up during star-studded night out with sister and famous mom

While revealing that he quit for 25 years (concealing the reason why), he celebrated the fact that he could enjoy the sport once more with his entire family.

© Getty Images Kurt has spoken about enjoying a game of golf with his sons Oliver and Wyatt

"At this stage of my life, I've accepted that I'm a mediocre golfer. I'll have good days and bad. I'll hit good shots and bad. I'll make some putts and others that I should make, I don't. But I always try to do the best I can every time I go out there. I rarely get angry on the golf course these days, though I still won't tell you why I quit."

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features, and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.