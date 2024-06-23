Kyra Sedgwick marks son Travis' 35th birthday with sweet selfie: 'Disgustingly proud of you'

It was an extra special, celebratory weekend for Kyra Sedgwick, Kevin Bacon, and their family of four.

Over the weekend, the couple's eldest son Travis Bacon rang in his 35th trip around the sun, and his mom shared a touching tribute in his honor.

The Summer I Turned Pretty actress and the Footloose actor, who are based in New York and Connecticut, have been married since 1988, and in addition to Travis, who is a musician, are also parents to daughter Sosie Bacon, 32, who is an actress like her parents.

To celebrate Travis' birthday, Kyra took to Instagram and shared a heartwarming selfie of her and her "baby boy" during what appears to be a hike.

"Happy Birthday to my baby boy," she first wrote, endearingly adding: "I'm so disgustingly proud of you," next to a red heart emoji, and Travis replied back: "Love you mom."

Fans were then quick to take to the comments section under the post and further wish Travis a very happy birthday, with one writing: "Happy birthday to your boy. All the best for your son in his new year of life," as others followed suit with: "Happy birthday to your son," and: "Happy birthday to you son and have a nice day!" as well as: "Wishing him a very Happy Birthday! And many many more! Proud Mama and Papa too, I'm sure!"

During a recent appearance on the Today Show's 4th Hour with Hoda and Jenna while promoting her upcoming play All of Me, Kyra reflected on the "hard" transition that is when your kids evolve from children to full-fledged adults.

As hosts Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager brought up the kids, the doting mom-of-two marveled: "I have such grown children," before admitting she is "in denial" over the passage of time. Asked how she handled the changes in dynamic that come with kids growing up, she shared: "It's so hard, it's such a hard transition because you go from being able to fix everything to totally not being able to fix everything."

© Getty Travis and his parents in 2017

"You go from, 'I have the right to tell you what to do' to 'I definitely don't have the right to tell you what to do,'" she added, noting how she and Kevin adapted into the "loving suggestions" method over time.

© Getty The composer is the eldest of the Bacon-Sedgwick kids

"It is definitely a constant like… 'I'm going to go into the dance, I'm going to step out of the dance,'" she continued, and said that as the kids grow up, you "have to take your cues from them" instead. "I have no secrets except that you try to figure it out one day at a time and hope that they still want to hang out with you," she maintained.

© Instagram Kyra and Kevin's kids have their dad's passion for music

Hoda then asked Kyra if she and Kevin were "a united front" when it came to their parenting, and she confirmed that they were "for sure."

She explained: "I don't think we planned it, I just think that we are similar in that way, like, 'This is important this is less important,'" adding: "I really don't think we ever thought something very differently about the way to parent the kids, but also to discipline them or not discipline them."