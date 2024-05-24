Melinda Gates makes ultra rare appearance with son Rory at White House State dinner

Melinda French Gates made a memorable appearance at the White House State Dinner, accompanied by her son Rory.

The billionaire philanthropist, 59, attended the prestigious event on Thursday, May 23, a date that coincided with Rory's 25th birthday.

Melinda, who shares Rory with her ex-husband Bill Gates, was all smiles as she celebrated this special occasion with her only son.

Melinda looked radiant in a spring-themed, floor-length floral gown, complemented by a pastel yellow scarf draped elegantly around her shoulders.

© Getty Melinda with her son Rory

She completed her ensemble with a matching yellow clutch, adding a touch of sophistication to her look. Rory, meanwhile, opted for a classic black suit, paired with a white button-up shirt, black tie, and dress loafers, exuding timeless elegance.

The White House State Dinner, held in honor of Kenyan President William Samoei Ruto and his wife, Rachel Ruto, saw about 500 distinguished guests in attendance, according to the Associated Press.

© Getty Melinda Gates attends the Clooney Foundation for Justice's 2023 Albie Awards at New York Public Library on September 28, 2023 in New York City

Among the notable arrivals were country music star Brad Paisley, singer Don McLean, Democratic New Jersey Senator Cory Booker, who brought his mother, and former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, accompanied by her 16-year-old son.

The event also saw appearances by beloved actor LeVar Burton and former Presidents Bill Clinton and Barack Obama, who attended with former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

Melinda and Rory's night out at the White House follows another significant family celebration.

© Udo Salters Melinda Gates and Phoebe Gates during the Michael Kors Spring/Summer 2024 Fashion Show

On May 11, Bill and Melinda's eldest daughter, Jennifer Gates, graduated from medical school, marking a proud moment for the family. Jennifer, 28, shared her achievement with an Instagram photo of herself in her cap and gown, celebrating this milestone with her loved ones.

In the comments section, Bill Gates, 68, expressed his pride, writing, "What you have achieved today—and every day leading up to it—is a tremendous accomplishment, @jenngatesnassar." He added, "I’m so proud of you for finishing medical school, and I can’t wait to watch you take this next step into residency. Your patients will be lucky to call you doctor."

© Raymond Hall Phoebe is the youngest daughter of Bill and Melinda Gates

Phoebe Gates, 21, also joined in the celebration, marking her sister's achievement with clapping emojis.

Melinda added her heartfelt congratulations, commenting, "Jenn, I am so proud of you—and you should be so proud of yourself! What an incredible tribute to your passion, intelligence, and hard work. Can’t wait to see where your next chapter takes you @jenngatesnassar!"