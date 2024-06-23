Carrie Underwood's sons look so grown up in rare family pics from special outing after fire at home

Carrie Underwood may be a busy bee as of late with her back-to-back slate of concerts, but she'll always make time for family in between.

The "Before He Cheats" singer recently relished in a weekend off, and rather than taking a full day of rest, she treated her sons to a day out at the famed HersheyPark in Pennsylvania.

The American Idol alum has been married to husband Mike Fisher since 2010, and together they share sons Isaiah, eight, and Jacob, five.

Following her fun-filled family outing to the amusement park, Carrie took to Instagram to share a sweet glimpse of it with fans.

She first posted a selfie showing off her America-themed trucker hat, followed by an epic view of the park, plus an adorable snap of her two sons next to their dad playing carnival games in the hopes of winning some plush toys.

The doting mom, who keeps her boys largely out of the spotlight, added a few more photos of the two walking hand-in-hand with their dad, and enjoying more of the chocolate-themed park's features.

© Instagram Carrie's sons enjoyed carnival games and making custom Hershey chocolate bars

Gushing about the experience, Carrie wrote in her caption: "Had a day off with the fam in PA today, so we popped down to @hersheypark for some rides, fun and food!"

She continued: "The boys had SUCH a BLAST!!! They took such great care of us…" adding: "And after the park, we went over to #ChocolateWorld to make our own #Hershey bars, learn about making chocolate and drink some milkshakes."

"I cannot be more impressed with the staff of both places!!!" she further emphasized. "This will DEFINITELY be on our list of places to come back to! Thanks #HersheyPark and @hersheyschocolateworld for making our family time special!"

© Instagram The boys look so grown up already

Fans were then quick to take to the comments section under the post to gush about the rare family photos, though first the HersheyPark Instagram page wrote back: "Our pleasure — thank you for visiting!"

© Getty Mike and Carrie with their son Isaiah in 2018

Others followed suit with: "Love Hershey park! Went there as a kid. So glad you guys had so much fun!" and: "Pennsylvania proud! Glad you enjoyed Chocolate Town!" as well as: "So glad you, Mike and your boys had so much fun! I'm glad you get to have family time because kids grow up so fast!"

The family's outing comes almost a week after a fire erupted at their 400-acre home in Franklin, Tennessee. Addressing the scare, which fortunately left everyone unharmed, a spokesperson for Carrie told TMZ: "There was a fire on the property on Sunday night, which was quickly contained," adding: "There was no fire damage to the primary residence, and the family and their pets were unharmed."