James Van Der Beek shares glimpse into 'crazy' life with 6 kids in touching tribute to wife

James Van Der Beek is celebrating an extra special day with his wife Kimberly Van Der Beek and their "crazy" family.

The couple, who married in 2010, celebrated their 13th anniversary on August 1, and the Dawson's Creek alum gave a sweet update on their life with six kids in his touching tribute.

The two met in 2009 in Israel and tied the knot the following year with an intimate, whirlwind wedding. They went on to welcome kids Olivia, 12, Joshua, 11, Annabel Leah, nine, Emilia, seven, Gwendolyn, five, and Jeremiah, one.

James took to Instagram on his and his wife's anniversary to share a heartfelt tribute, and looked back at their fated romance.

He first shared a loved-up photo of the two cozying up after a day at the lake. In his caption, he wrote: "13 years ago today we were told that the guy who had come to you in a dream and had given you a wedding date could marry us – that night – in the basement of the Kabbalah Centre in Tel Aviv… on what happened to be the exact date he'd given you in the dream."

He went on to recall their wild wedding night, writing: "We rushed to get ready, had a bunch of people we didn't know (and a few we did) dance around us, got ambushed by Israeli paparazzi afterwards, then ate at an outdoor Lebanese dive with plastic tablecloths and chairs and amazing food… and we were off."

In his post, he also included a photo of the two clad in white on their wedding night, one of them on a football field with all of their platinum blonde mini-me kids, plus another throwback of the two at the start of their romance.

The actor continued his tribute with: "We've gone through success, tragedy, joy, stress, triumph, uncertainty, and through it all… these have been the best years of my life. Every moment. Because I have the BEST adventure partner."

© Instagram James shared a sweet family portrait with all six kids

Then he had an update for fans: "Our life is CRAZY right now. We might be crazier," though he added: "And I wouldn't have it any other way."

© Instagram The actor also shared a throwback from the couple's first months together

He went on: "I love you. I celebrate you. I honor you. Thank you for everything you are, and everything you bring out in the people lucky enough to be loved by you. Much, much more to come."

© Getty The Van Der Beek family in 2017

The couple's fans had plenty of praise for the post, with one writing in the comments section: "Wow! You two are magic. So inspired by the way you do life! Happy Anniversary," as others added: "Your love for one another, your commitment, devotion, and humor (!) is an inspiring foundation for a happy and joyful partnership," and: "She is a very lucky woman!" as well as: "You two are PURE magic. Celebrating you deeply."

© Getty The family-of-eight now live in Austin, Texas

Back in pandemic-era 2020, James and his wife left their Los Angeles home in favor of Austin, Texas, where they live on a 36-acre ranch.

He said during an interview on Good Morning America: "We've got a great spot where we can go watch the sun go down and the kids can play. I put up a bunch of ropes in the trees and they can run around and swing and kick the soccer ball and throw the football. There is no shortage of things to do for sure."