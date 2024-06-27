Meet Eva Longoria's lookalike son Santiago – all you need to know about the six-year-old

Eva Longoria is a doting mom to her six-year-old son Santiago, who she shares with husband José Antonio "Pepe" Bastón Patiño.

Eva initially wasn't interested in having her own children, but this all changed when she bonded with José's children and it was truly love at first sight when Eva held her son for the first time. "From the moment he was placed in my arms, I knew no love like this before," the actress confessed in an Instagram post months after his birth.

Eva confirmed her son's arrival on 18 June 2018 to HELLO!'s sister publication, HOLA!, telling them: "We are so grateful for this beautiful blessing."

The duo covered the publication just six weeks after Santiagos's birth where Eva revealed that she was finding motherhood "magical" adding: "I feel like I've known him my whole life."

© Instagram Eva and Santiago have the closest bond

Much like Eva initially wasn't interested in having children, she was resolute that she wouldn't go all out for Santiago when it came to his first birthday, but she ultimately pushed the boat out for the special occasion.

She joked that the milestone birthday was "bigger than [her] wedding" and it included a trip to Disneyland to meet Mickey Mouse. In a heartfelt tribute to the youngster, the actress shared: "When did this happen?!!! I have a one year old! Y'all he's not a baby anymore, he's a toddler!

© Handout Eva went all out for Santiago's first birthday

"Every laugh and giggle that comes out of your mouth and every smile that crosses your face has been pure joy," she continued. "Thank you for choosing me as your mamá! I love you amor mio! Happy Birthday Santi baby!"

While the tyke is still years away from having to decide what he wants his future to look like, Santiago would have his mom's backing if he decided to get into acting. Having joined her on set from a very young age, Eva mused to People: "If he decides to be an actor when he grows up, of course I would support him!"

© Instagram Might Santiago follow his mom into the world of showbusiness?

Sharing a photo of him with a director's clapboard, she even joked: "I think I found our next director."

Showbusiness seems to flow through Santiago's veins and when the youngster was three, Eva shared a clip of him playing with a toy piano and teased: "Good job! Are you the new John Legend? You're so talented!"

© Instagram Eva is raising her son as a feminist

One thing that Eva is hopeful that her son grows up to be is a feminist. Speaking in 2018, she explained: "This boy, my son, will be surrounded by very strong, educated, powerful women. I think it's important that he sees those types of role models in his life so he knows how to support it, how to applaud it and how to honor it."

The youngster has joined Eva on sets all over the world including in Spain and Italy and speaking to Hoda Kotb, the actress gushed at how culturally aware her son was becoming.

© Marc Piasecki Santiago has travelled the world with his mom

"I just love how global he's growing up, and understands and appreciates other cultures and other languages," she told the Today Show host.

