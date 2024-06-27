Mark Wahlberg's daughter Ella, 20, looks so much like model mom Rhea Durham in rare college snap with dad

Mark Wahlberg is one proud dad, sharing four children with wife Rhea Durham — daughters Ella Rae, 20, and Grace, 14, plus sons Michael, 18, and Brendan, 15.

The actor and musician, 53, shares close bonds with all four of his children, but has been most intentional about maintaining his relationship with his oldest ever since she left the home for college.

Ella studies at Clemson University in South Carolina, a long way away from the family home in Las Vegas, Nevada, and her parents often make it a point to visit.

The star shared a pair of photos from his latest trip to see his daughter, although ended up with the more unfortunate task of having to wait on her when they decided to go shopping.

He shared a snap of himself sitting beside a rack of dresses, which Rhea, 45, posted on her Instagram as well, presumably waiting for their daughter to finish up, and captioned it: "When you go visit your daughter at college and end up in Love Shack Fancy."

Mark also included another photo of the pair posing for a snapshot, and it was clear how much Ella had begun taking after her model mom, possessing the same distinct facial features and brunette shades. He posted the photo on Instagram and wrote: "So proud of this young lady."

© Instagram Mark spent his time visiting his daughter Ella at college accompanying her on a shopping spree

Last year, the Ted actor spoke with Entertainment Tonight about visiting his daughter for Parents' Weekend in September, gushing about the blast they had, which also involved crashing a frat party together.

"It was nuts! Parents' weekend was incredible!" he shared. Of the party they crashed, he added: "They were having the most fun I've ever seen anybody have, ever! Even more than her coming to Vegas. I was at the frat house and, you know, a couple of spots in town."

Mark got a little more contemplative when he was asked whether his life would have been different if he'd gone to college instead of entering the entertainment industry, joking: "I'd still be in college!"

© Instagram His oldest is beginning to look more and more like her mom with each passing year

"I would still be at the frat house. I'd be a 25th year senior," he quipped, to which his The Family Plan co-star Michelle Monaghan added: "The grandfather, the patriarch of the fraternity!" He joked in response: "Oh, that’s actually another movie idea right there! You just gave me a new movie.

In his honor for Father's Day, Rhea shared a collage of photos of her husband of 15 years, plus some of her own father, including many childhood throwbacks and even some magazine shoots.

"Happy Father's Day to my Daddy and their daddy," she gushed. "We Looovvveeee you!" All four of the couple's children have been coming into their own in recent years.

While Brendan prefers to stay out of the spotlight compared to his siblings, and Ella is having a great time at college, Michael, who just recently celebrated his 18th birthday, is already beefing up just like his famously hunky dad.

© Getty Images The couple share four children, all of whom now boast a variety of accomplishments

And despite being the youngest, Grace is already racking up a list of accomplishments as a champion equestrian, having won several ribbons at national events and even nursing dreams of becoming an Olympian.