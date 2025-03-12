Eva Longoria's 'hard and painful' birth story with son Santiago

Eva Longoria is one proud mother. The Desperate Housewives actress welcomed her son, Santiago, in June 2018 with her husband, José Antonio "Pepe" Bastón, and the family of three is the picture of familial bliss.

The 49-year-old often shares photos and insight into idyllic life in Marbella, Spain, after relocating there from Hollywood last year.

But Eva, who is also a stepmom to her husband's three children, Natalia and twins Mariana and Jose Antonio, from a previous relationship, is also admirably candid about the realities of motherhood and her "hard and painful" experience giving birth six years ago.

Eva's candid comments on hard birth

In an exclusive interview with HOLA! USA in August 2018 to introduce little Santiago to the world, Eva opened up about her "indescribable" birth story.

"It's funny because everyone tells you: 'It's going to be amazing, wait!' And then it happens and you understand what everyone's talking about.

© Getty Images Eva welcomed her son, Santiago in 2018

"But you can't really understand it until you experience it," she said at the time.

When asked about whether she was ready to expand her family, she said: "Oh, God! I don't know who would think of another one after just coming out of labour.

"Like, who would do this again? This was so hard and painful!"

She added: "Right now we're just enjoying this blessing. Can't get greedy when it comes to your blessings."

Eva Longoria's laid-back life with husband and son Santi, 6

It seems Eva has flourished in motherhood, and she even praises her young son for teaching her lessons. Speaking to HELLO! in January last year, Eva spoke about the biggest lesson he has taught her.

"Patience. Seriously, Santi is the love of my life – I didn't know this kind of love could exist."

© Instagram Eva and her husband with their son, Santiago

Now that the family has chosen to relocate to Spain, their family life has also become more relaxed and seemingly worlds apart from the hustle and bustle of Hollywood.

"I don't have a schedule here. My days are full of activities – padel tennis, the beach, lunch, drinks, socialising… in fact, they're full to the brim, but with things I really enjoy.

© Instagram Eva and her son share such a sweet bond

"In Los Angeles, I'm always super busy – it's not really so glamorous. I'm either on set, or in a meeting, or stuck in traffic... there's so much traffic.

"Before Santiago arrived, I was the centre of my universe. Now, making decisions is a lot easier because he's my priority. Becoming a mother is the best thing that's ever happened to me, the best role I've ever played."