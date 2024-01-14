Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey welcome new family member in adorable announcement: ‘Our girl Connie’

Kaley Cuoco and her partner Tom Pelphrey have recently welcomed a new addition to their ever-growing family.

This time, it's a rescue cow named Connie Cowstein, joining their already extensive family of pets which includes seven horses and four rescue dogs.

Kaley introduced Connie to her followers through an Instagram story, featuring a video of her affectionately petting the cow while Morgan Wallen's "Cowgirls" played in the background.

Her fondness for animals is evident, as she humorously captioned the video, "Our girl Connie Cowstein."

© Instagram Kaley introduces her new family member: Connie the pet cow

Connie is now part of a diverse group of animals under Kaley and Tom's care. Their household is a haven for seven horses: Poker Face, Smooshy, Zaza, Thor, Santos, Zee-Yah, and Bionetty.

In addition to these majestic creatures, the couple is also the proud parents of four rescue dogs: Ruby, Opal, King, and Blue.

Kaley shares daughter Matilda with Ozark star Tom Pelphrey

The couple's love for animals extends beyond just horses and dogs. In 2023, they welcomed their daughter, Matilda Carmine Richie Pelphrey. Kaley shared with People the delightful dynamic between Matilda and their dogs.

She joked, "Oh my God, she got thrown to the wolves literally." Emphasizing the importance of animals in their family, she added, "If this child doesn't like dogs, I might have to send her back. There's no choice. This is your life. This is it."

Tom and Kaley welcomed little Matilda earlier last year

Their dogs have warmly embraced Matilda, as Kaley described, "They have jumped on her. They have crawled across her. We have let them lick her, kiss her." Their pediatrician reassured them that such interactions were fine, highlighting the loving bond between Matilda and her furry siblings.

Kaley's passion for horses is well-known. She is an accomplished equestrian, and her horse Thor even featured alongside her in People's World's Most Beautiful issue in 2015, where he was humorously named the "Sexiest Horse Alive."

In 2023, Kaley channeled her love for animals into a business venture, launching a pet care brand called Oh Norman!, named in memory of her late dog Norman.

© Instagram Kaley and Tom with Dumps and more of their beloved pups

The brand offers a range of products from dog bowls to matching pet and human sweatshirts. Kaley's goal with Oh Norman! was to create products that were not only cute and affordable but also eco-friendly, healthy, and easy to use.

"I was excited to come out with products that were obviously cute, that were affordable, but also eco-friendly, healthy, good for the dogs, good for the owner, easy to clean, easy, easy, easy," she said.

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.