Halle Berry's secret heartwarming reason behind epic home makeover

Halle Berry stars in tonight's episode of HGTV's Property Brothers Celebrity IOU and it won’t just be her energy and physical strength that will impress you – the emotional story behind this good deed will melt your heart.

When the 55-year-old Oscar winner surprised her dear fifth-grade teacher and lifelong mentor, Yvonne Simms, with the news that she would be receiving an epic home renovation courtesy of Halle and Property Brothers hosts, twin brothers Jonathan and Drew Scott, 44, everyone was so overcome with emotion and joy that onlookers were moved to tears.

WATCH: Trailer for Halle Berry's Property Brothers: Celebrity IOU episode

"There's nobody who's been more selfless and helped so many people, not just me, hundreds of kids, and nobody deserves this more," Halle explained through tears as she embraced her former teacher.

From the exciting teaser clips to Friends star Jennifer Aniston liking Halle's Instagram post which read: "So excited to share this special moment with everyone. Don’t forget to tune in tonight at 9/8c on @hgtv," we anticipate this episode will be one to watch.

Halle with her lifelong mentor Yvonne and the Property Brothers

"If she hadn’t come into my life, my life would have been completely different. She was really like a second mother in many ways," the actress revealed in a trailer for the series.

Jonathan shares fun tribute to Halle on Instagram

In a very cheeky post, the Bond star joked that she'd "never had so much fun with twins" and we saw the actress giving the TV hosts a run for their money as she showed them her best wrestling and fighting moves in another sneak peek of tonight's show.

We can't wait to see Halle's ingeniously designed chest of drawers for Yvonne to store the hundreds of thank you letters that she continues to receive from grateful pupils whose lives she has enhanced.

Halle geared up in goggles and building gloves

When Yvonne finally walked into her newly renovated 1920’s home, she and Halle embraced as the Die Another Day star said: "You just mean so much to me" and "you deserve more than anybody in the world” and praised her mentor for her selflessness, saying: "I realised you do nothing for yourself," to which Yvonne modestly chuckled.

The Property Brothers are just as excited about this episode and have posted on Instagram: "Tonight we have a very special episode of #CelebIOU for you. The incredible @HalleBerry is joining us to surprise her 5th grade teacher and lifelong mentor, Yvonne. Get those tissues ready - it's a good one!"

