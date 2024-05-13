Mariah Carey's teen daughter Monroe shows off newest family member in sweet tribute to famous mom

Mariah Carey's twins Moroccan and Monroe are already making good use of their new social media accounts, and while they're being managed by their mom, they're not shy about showing their appreciation for her.

The superstar, 55, helped create Instagram accounts for her two kids when they turned 13 earlier this month, and they're already putting it to good use.

Each of them posted sweet Mother's Day tributes on Sunday for the songstress, with Monroe sharing a collection of several photos spanning the years on Instagram.

Recommended video You may also like Mariah Carey joins twins for lavish stay in Beverly Hills home

"Happy mother's day to the best mom in the world!!" she sweetly wrote, and showing that blended family units work well in their household, Mariah's ex and Moroccan and Monroe's dad Nick Cannon even commented: "Awwwww," with a slew of heart emojis.

But, showing that she wasn't to be left behind, Monroe took to her Stories with a photo of their family kitten, Nacho, the newest member of the Carey home, introduced back in September. She wrote with it: "Oh guys I'm a mom too, say hi to nacho."

Mariah shared a snap of their adorable new pair of kittens on Instagram in September, saying: "Summer prolonged... even though I try, I can't let go! Introducing #DemKittens, the new adopted family members: Nacho & Rocky Jr."

© Instagram Mariah's daughter Monroe shares a picture with her mom for Mother's Day

Moroccan also shared the most adorable tribute to his mom on Mother's Day with another collection of throwbacks, penning: "Mom, every moment with you is a precious memory."

MORE: Mariah Carey unveils daughter Monroe's first major hair transformation: 'Mommy gives in'

"Your love and support have guided me through both tough and great times. The warmth of your hug and your wise words have helped me face challenges with hope. I'm so thankful for all you've done and the lessons you've taught me."

© Instagram Monroe said she was a "mom" as well to their family kitten Nacho

He continued: "Your love has shaped who I am, and I carry your spirit with me in everything I do. Thank you for being my mom and my guide. I love you. Happy mother's day."

MORE: Mariah Carey oozes confidence in corseted bodysuit with sheer skirt

After being treated to a private celebration for the special day, Mariah took to her own Instagram to pay tribute to her kids, responding to Monroe's tribute with: "Love you my baby girl," and wrote for Moroccan: "Rocstarr! Thank you so much for the best Mother's Day ever! You and Roe made me soooo happy! I love you till the end of time."

On May 1, the twins finally entered their teenage years, receiving lavish celebrations from both their parents (who were married from 2008-2016), with Nick also penning a sweet tribute to them.

MORE: Mariah Carey sparks reaction with her take on a luxurious lifestyle – plus her unbelievable sequined workout gear

"Can't believe 13 years ago I was blessed with the greatest gift of becoming a father!!" he wrote of his firstborns. "God has truly had his hand on the lives of two of the most loving, kind, intelligent and well balanced humans I have ever witnessed!"

© Instagram The twins turned 13 earlier this month

"Thank you for teaching [me] how to love everyday and thank you for letting me be your dad! I'm going to eventually get it right, I promise!! Now let's get back to partying! I love you Roc and Roe!! Happy Birthday!!!"