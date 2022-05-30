Halle Berry stuns in shimmering dress for new beach photo

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Halle Berry has just posted her most stunning beach picture yet on Instagram - and her fans are all commenting on the same thing.

The shimmering, clingy gown the 55-year-old actress wore on the sandy shores of the beach this weekend was all anyone could talk about. The Die Another Day star's Instagram post showed the actress smiling in the sunshine, wearing streams of bronze jewellery to match her metallic dress as she ran her hands through her trademark cropped hair.

Proving once again that Halle is the type of star who can wear statement dresses and not let the dress wear her, the actress's 7.8 million-strong Instagram fanbase marvelled at her, writing: "Hey Queen" and: "You're the most beautiful woman in the world."

Halle's shimmering beach gown

The star kept her makeup totally natural looking and this styling detail didn't go unnoticed since another admirer described her as: "Natural, gorgeous, beautiful." The dress garnered plenty of attention too with the applause, heart and dress emojis pouring in, and one style watcher saying: "Perfection, beautiful dress too."

Halle tagged the dress designer LaQuan Smith in the post, and while a capsule collection of the designer's clothing is currently available at Net-a-Porter, we have found two similarly shimmery satin slip style dresses for you to get the look.

Rick Owens metallic slip dress, £330 / $391 Matches Fashion

We absolutely love how practical the short V-neck shimmery satin option from Matches Fashion will be for the summer, and there is also this midi-length satin number in the sale at Coast fashion UK which is selling very fast.

Satin midi dress, now £55 was £79, Coast

Halle takes great pride in her health and fitness regime and recently spent two years training and exercising in preparation for her acting and directorial debut for the Netflix film about an MMA fighter 'Bruised.'

Halle's unforgettable sequin jumpsuit

The hard work has clearly paid off - she looks great in every style imaginable. We can't forget the Oscar winner's stunning sequin jumpsuit Instagram post last month which had supermodel Hedi Klum gushing "WOW!" and earned Disney star Vanessa Hudgens, rock star Lenny Kravitz and even actor Jamie Foxx's absolute approval.

