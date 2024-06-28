Jennifer Garner's mom shares picture of 'wonderful' grandchildren's lives and how she stays close to them

Despite living miles away from each other, it's far from out of sight, out of mind, for Jennifer Garner, her three children and their grandmother.

Jennifer and her mom, Pat, appeared on Hoda and Jenna this week when they shared insight into family life and navigating a long-distance relationship.

While Jennifer and her kids, Samuel, 12, Fin, 15, and Violet, 18, live in Los Angeles, California, Pat resides in Charleston, West Virginia.

She opened up being a grandma and shared the sweet way she connects to her grandkids.

"You know what she does for my kids?" Jennifer began. "She writes each of them a letter, a note every month. They're just filled with little memories or little things. So we all save our grandmom's letters. That's her gift to them every Christmas."

© Getty Jennifer's mom opened up about her relationship with her grandchildren

Pat said it keeps her close to the grandchildren who don't live nearby.

"Well, I have two that are local," she elaborated. "And so in order to stay close to hers [Jennifer's children] I write them."

© Nathan Howard Violet is Jennifer and Ben's oldest child

Penning letters is somewhat of a tradition in the Garner household as Pat continued: "I've been writing about my life for Jennifer for her birthdays for years," and Jennifer confirmed: "She'll write me a little book of memories from the farm or us growing up. It's the best gift in the world."

Pat had a very different upbringing than her seven grandchildren and grew up on a farm in Oklahoma.

© Getty Images Jennifer with son Samuel

"We made no money — it was a subsistence farm — but we ate well," she said while talking backstage. "My mother was wonderful cook, and I tell you, the best meal in the world is fried chicken, corn on the cob, fresh tomatoes, green beans and gallons of sweet tea."

It was during their joint appearance that Jennifer also confessed to being a "wreck" over a big change happening in their household.

© Facebook Seraphina changed their name to Fin

Jennifer — who shares her children with her ex Ben Affleck — is preparing for Violet to leave home to attend college.

She revealed to hosts Hoda Kotb and Sheinelle Jones that it was an emotional time in the run up to Violet graduating from high school: "I was a wreck the whole month leading up to it," she said. "Every awards ceremony, every final, everything, I just cried and cried at everything."

© Allen Berezovsky Ben with son Samuel

However, when it came to the actual day, Jennifer just felt pride. She added: "Then, the day of (graduation) was so happy that there was nothing to be other than just so proud and happy."

Violet will be flying the nest to reportedly attend Yale.

The glimpse into her family life with her children is rare, as Jennifer and Ben have shielded them from the glare of the spotlight over the years.

© Getty Images Their children are growing up fast

They've also navigated their blended family following Ben's marriage to Jennifer Lopez.

She shares twins Max and Emme, 16, with her ex-husband, Marc Anthony.

© Instagram Ben is married to Jennifer Lopez who is a mom to twins Emme and Max

In 2021, years after they split, Ben publicly showed his admiration for his ex's parenting when he shared a heartfelt Instagram post.

"So happy to share these kids with you. Luckiest parents in the world," he gushed. "Thanks for all the good you do. Happy Mother’s Day. Love, their Dad."

© Amy Sussman Ben is married to JLo

Jennifer also sweetly told The Hollywood Reporter the same year: "When our kids get married, we'll dance, I know that now. Well boogaloo and have a great time. I don't worry about that anymore."