Jennifer Garner reveals 'safe space' for her and Ben Affleck's three children

Jennifer Garner has had a lot of bittersweet changes happen in the past few months involving her children.

Her youngest, Samuel, 12, recently graduated from elementary school where his older siblings Violet, 18, and Fin, 15, also attended.

The bittersweet change was marked in a heartfelt letter shared on Jennifer's Instagram post, where she thanked her children's school and praised the teachers for their dedication to her family.

Tellingly, the Hollywood star also reflected on what a "safe space" the school had been for her children, who have grown up with paparazzi following them due to their famous parents.

She noted: "Thank you for being a safe haven for my family," and "I wanted my three to have a safe space where they could focus on the business of being little, and where education and character were prioritized."

Jennifer Garner described her children's school as a "safe haven" for them

Jennifer co-parents her children with ex-husband Ben Affleck, and the pair have remained on good terms since their divorce.

Ben rekindled his romance with ex Jennifer Lopez in 2021 and the pair married in July 2022.

© Getty Images Jennifer Garner with her son Samuel, who recently graduated from elementary school

The pair have been making headlines of late due to rumors surrounding their marriage, although on Sunday to mark Father's Day, the "Jenny From The Block" singer shared a nostalgic snap of Ben from his 2001 action film Pearl Harbor, alongside a heartfelt caption.

She wrote: "Happy Father's Day to our hero," alongside a heart emoji.

© Bellocqimages/Bauer-Griffin Jennifer Garner and her daughter Violet Affleck, who will be leaving home come the fall

The couple don't share any children but both have brought their own families into their blended household.

For Ben and his ex-wife, whose co-parenting is often praised, there will be another bittersweet change to come at the end of the summer, as their eldest daughter Violet will be flying the nest to attend college.

© Photo: Getty Images Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck have remained close as co-parents

It's been reported that Violet will be attending Yale, located in New Haven, Connecticut, meaning she will be relocating from the West Coast to the East Coast.

Jennifer and Ben, along with JLo and her twins Emme and Max, 16, were all in attendance at Violet's recent graduation party.

© Instagram Jennifer was overcome with emotion at daughter Violet's recent graduation ceremony

The graduation party will no doubt have been bittersweet for Jennifer in particular, who was recently pictured crying at Violet's graduation ceremony at her school.

She wrote in the caption: "Tell me you have a graduate without telling me you have a graduate."

© Getty Ben Affleck with wife Jennifer Lopez and son Samuel

While not too much is known about Violet, Fin and Samuel, Jennifer recently revealed that all three of her children had a great sense of humor. She opened up about their personalities during an interview on Dr. Aliza Pressman's podcast, Raising Good Humans.

During the chat, Jennifer spoke about how her number one hope for all her children was for them to have a sense of humor. "Funny is number one. Please be funny, that's why I had you," she joked.

Luckily, it appears she got her wish: "Check, check, check, that's one thing, thank god!" she concluded. The star went on to speak about the importance of having her own life in order to give her children space to grow and be themselves.