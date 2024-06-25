Jennifer Garner's teen daughter Violet, 18, leaves famous mom as star makes fresh emotional confession

Jennifer Garner is not looking forward to August, as she will be saying a bittersweet goodbye to her firstborn, Violet, 18, as she goes off to college.

The Hollywood star has been vocal about her struggle to process the upcoming change, and most recently on the Today Show, the Alias actress opened up more about Violet's big year, and how it was making her feel.

She recently shared footage of herself crying over Violet's high school graduation ceremony, and told hosts Hoda Kotb and Sheinelle Jones: "I was a wreck the whole month leading up to it. Every awards ceremony, every final, everything, I just cried and cried at everything."

However, when it came to the actual day, Jennifer just felt pride. She added: "Then, the day of (graduation) was so happy that there was nothing to be other than just so proud and happy."

Violet will be flying the nest to reportedly attend Vale. The teenager, along with Jennifer's other two children, Fin, 15, and Samuel, 12, is notoriously private.

Jennifer Garner made an emotional confession about daughter Violet during her appearance on Today, alongside her mom Pat

However, Jennifer - who shares her children with ex-husband Ben Affleck - recently gave a rare insight into her kids' personalities, revealing all three of them have inherited her humor.

During an appearance on Dr. Aliza Pressman's podcast, Raising Good Humans, the star opened up about her number one hope for all her children, which was to be funny.

© Getty Violet Affleck will be leaving home in August

"Funny is number one. Please be funny, that's why I had you," she joked. Luckily, it appears she got her wish: "Check, check, check, that's one thing, thank god!" she concluded.

The star went on to speak about the importance of having her own life in order to give her children space to grow and be themselves. More than one of Jennifer and Ben's children have graduated this year.

© Instagram Jennifer was teary-eyed in the lead-up to Violet's graduation

Their youngest, Ben, left elementary school earlier in the month, and like his older sister, was treated to a special graduation party, attended by his parents, siblings and stepmom Jennifer Lopez, along with her twins Emme and Max, 16.

Jennifer was emotional as she reflected on Samuel's departure from his school, as it was the very place all three of her children had attended during their early years.

© Getty Images Jennifer is a doting mom-of-three

The actress penned an emotional tribute to the teachers on Instagram shortly after Samuel left, giving an insight into her kids' childhood and showing how much she valued the school as somewhere safe for them to be, away from the media glare.

© BG004/Bauer-Griffin Jennifer Garner and ex-husband Ben Affleck co-parent their three children

She noted: "Thank you for being a safe haven for my family," and "I wanted my three to have a safe space where they could focus on the business of being little, and where education and character were prioritized."