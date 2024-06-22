Princess Andre rocks poker straight locks and stylish summer outfit in gorgeous photo

London life is clearly suiting Princess Andre, who has shared a glowing new photo outside an aesthetic flower stall in the capital city.

© Instagram The influencer captioned the snap: "Flowers anyone?"

While the eldest daughter of Mysterious Girl singer Peter Andre and model Katie Price is best-known for her waist-length curly blonde hair, Princess has opted for a different look more recently.

Maybe it's all part of growing up, but the 16-year-old has been trying out straight hair. Perhaps inspired by Disney princesses herself, Princess let her Rapunzel-esque locks loose as she styled a cute pink corset top embroidered with lace flowers.

She coupled this with a trendy pair of low-waisted cargo trousers and matching pink and white trainers.

In true Princess Andre style, the teen also posed for a selfie with the flowers, giving a shy smile and a close-up of the silver heart necklace she accessorised with.

© Instagram Sweet selfie smile

It's been a busy time in the Andre family as Princess's stepmum Emily recently welcomed baby Arabella to their blended family.

Speaking exclusively to HELLO!, Junior Andre, Peter's oldest son who he shares with Katie Prince, shared his thoughts on welcoming a new little sister. "Obviously, I'm going to be like 19 years older, so I'm going to treat it as if it's my child. It's going to prepare me for fatherhood but yeah I'm very excited. I can't wait - it's like a restart on life again. We've got a new baby sibling, it's crazy."

© Instagram Both parents have spent lots of quality time with their newest bundle of joy

Emily and Peter also have two more little ones: Amelia, seven, and Theo, 10. For Father's Day, Emily opened up on Instagram, sharing a touching tribute to her partner: "Happy Father's Day to all the Dads out there. To my lovely husband, we couldn’t ask for better [red love heart emojis] Love you so much @peterandre And of course to my dad, thank you for being wonderful xxx."