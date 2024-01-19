Exclusive: Junior Andre opens up about gender of new baby sibling

Peter Andre's son Junior has spoken exclusively to HELLO! about becoming a big brother again and even discussed the gender of his new baby sibling.

Talking to us at the The Butterfly Ball in aid of the Caudwell Children's charity on Thursday, Junior, 18, divulged that the new baby is going to be more like a child to him than a brother or sister.

Peter, 50, and his wife Emily, 34, are expecting their third child together this year - Peter's fifth child – having shared their exciting pregnancy news in October 2023.

Peter's son Junior

Junior told HELLO! about his feelings towards his new sibling: "Well I'm going to be one of eight now, which is crazy, I'm going to be a big brother again.

"Obviously, I'm going to be like 19 years older, so I'm going to treat it as if it's my child. It's going to prepare me for fatherhood but yeah I'm very excited."

On the subject of the baby's gender, Junior added: "I don't know what it's going to be, a boy or a girl, but either way I'm going to love it so much, I can't wait. But I'm not changing any nappies though, but honestly, I can't wait - it's like a restart on life again. We've got a new baby sibling, it's crazy."

© Instagram Emily and Peter Andre are expecting a baby

GP Emily and singer Peter tied the knot in July 2015 having been engaged for two years. They already share son Theo, seven, and daughter Amelia, nine, and Emily is a stepmum to Peter's children Princess, 16, and son Junior, 18, from his marriage to model Katie Price.

WATCH: Peter Andre's career in 90 seconds

Sharing their baby news in October, Emily and Peter both uploaded a selfie that saw them proudly beaming alongside five sonogram photos.

They captioned the image: "We are delighted to share the news with you all. A new addition to our family in 2024. The kids are so excited. So are we."

Junior also shared his goals for 2024 with us, explaining: "I'm always following my dreams, so in 2024 I'm trying to just work hard, make more music, do more acting.

"Obviously I'm going to be doing more songs, acting in more films, and you'll see more of me. So just following my dreams and ambitions and doing what I love the most,"