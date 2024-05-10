Princess Andre's brother Junior couldn't be more proud of his sister after 'dream come true' career move

Princess Andre announced a very exciting new career move on Thursday - and her elder brother Junior couldn't be more proud.

The 16-year-old influencer revealed that she is the new face of Studio by Superdrug, a makeup line launched by the retailer, with a series of stunning photos of videos of herself on set.

Princess is the new face of Studio London

Captioning the post on Instagram, she wrote: "I’m so happy to finally announce that I am now the ambassador and face of @studiolondonbysuperdrug [red love heart emoji].

"To work with them feels like a dream come true and I honestly can’t wait to show you guys what we’ve been working on [eyes emoji].

"We are launching the partnership as part of @superdrug 60th birthday and you can read more about it in The Edit magazine, available in stores now!! #studiolondonbysuperdrug #ambassador #makeup ad."

The teen looked fabulous wearing a vibrant pink tasselled dress. Her makeup looked flawless, and in true Princess fashion, she opted for natural glam comprised of fluttery mascara, rosy blusher and pink glossy lips.

© Instagram Junior is always the first to support his sister

Princess had her Razpunzel-esque tresses on full display in immaculate ringlets - just stunning!

Junior was among the first to comment on the incredible milestone, writing: "Proud of you sis always," alongside a red love heart emoji.

© Instagram Princess' stepmother Emily was also quick to weigh in

The 18-year-old singer wasn't the only member of the Andre clan to weigh in. Princess' adoring stepmother, Emily Andre wrote: "Gorgeous [three love heart emojis], and dad, Peter Andre added: "I'm so proud of you [red love heart emoji]."

If one thing is for sure, whatever Princess does she always has the support of her brother and the two share an exceptionally close bond.

Following the arrival of their baby sister, Arabella Rose, the sibling duo jetted off together to be with their grandmother in Australia who had fallen unwell.

Whilst they were there, the pair shared a slew of updates together, and dad Peter uploaded the most touching video of them cuddling their grandmother in hospital.

Alongside the video, he wrote: "Junior and princess. The fact that you drove to Somerset to be with us hours before and the days that followed to see the arrival of your baby sister, AND THEN to get on a plane and travel 12,000 miles to be with your grandmother in a very difficult time for her shows me what beautiful children you are.

"I will never forget this moment. Thank you for being truly amazing. Love you all so much. Keep cuddling mum for me please and tell her I love her and we will come out soon. [Love heart emojis]."