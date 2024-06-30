Katie Holmes breaks social media silence to give glimpse into personal life with brand new photos

Katie Holmes rarely posts on social media and is notoriously private, but over the weekend she made the exception for a special reason.

The Dawson's Creek star has spent the week in Paris for Fashion Week, while daughter Suri Cruise, 18, remained in New York City, and she posted a glimpse into her time away in two new photo series.

Katie looked like she had a fabulous time in the French capital, filled with trips to fashion shows, eating delicious food and wearing chic outfits. The actress went on the trip with luxury fashion label Patou, and wore pieces from their latest collection during the week.

Katie has a keen interest in fashion and just a few weeks ago, she stepped out in New York City to launch her collaboration with APC Paris. She teamed up with her mom, Kathleen Holmes, a talented quilter, who designed a special quilt for the collection.

Kathleen ran her own drapery business for many years and has been influential in Katie's own love of fashion, which has since been passed down to her daughter Suri.

Chatting to InStyle about her mom, the actress said proudly: "My mother had a very successful drapery business, but then when I was born — I was a lot of work. [laughs] So she gave it up.

"But my mom is an incredible quilter, and one of my sisters is an art teacher, so I grew up with that."

She went on to give an insight into Suri's own involvement in crafts, saying: "I've always wanted Suri to feel empowered [in that way] too. I remember asking her what kind of party she wanted for her fourth or fifth birthday, and she said a fairy party.

"So we went to the fabric store and picked out everything we needed for fairies. I wanted her to create things instead of having stuff done for her. That way she was always in charge."

Katie is no doubt getting stuck into work ahead of a bittersweet change in her personal life, which is happening all too soon. In August, Suri will be flying the nest to attend college, having got accepted into the prestigious Carnegie Mellon University, the private research university in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

It was established in 1900 and sits in the city formerly known as the Gateway to the West. It is thought that creative Suri will study at the School of Design which offers a variety of subjects and is suitable for students with interests ranging from graphic designers, illustrators, animators, fashion designers, and artists, all housed under one department.

Like her mom, Suri is also interested in performing and is an incredibly talented singer and actress.

She recently graduated from LaGuardia High School, where she took part in many school productions, including landing the lead role of Morticia Addams in The Addam's Family.

She was also heard singing in her mom's film, Better Together, in 2022, with a rendition of Blue Moon. Katie has primarily raised Suri alone in New York City following her divorce from Tom Cruise in 2012.

It's thought Suri doesn't have any relationship with her estranged father, and has noticeably dropped his surname, choosing to go by Suri Noelle instead, which is a nod to Katie, whose middle name is Noelle.

On raising her daughter in New York City, Katie previously told InStyle: "The city has a lot to offer, and I use it. Yes, it's a little too exposed at times, and we work hard to maneuver and navigate. But what I love about New York is that for me and my child, this is our vibe. When there are 25 things to do every night, it takes you out of your own thing. And you know what else I discovered? There's a place not far from my house that does foot massages until midnight. That's what New York offers!"