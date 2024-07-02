Blue Ivy's real personality revealed in eye-opening post giving insight into life as Beyonce's daughter

She's only 12, but Blue Ivy is already following in her famous parents' footsteps and making waves in the entertainment industry.

The oldest daughter of Beyonce and Jay-Z took home the YoungStars Award at the BET Awards on June 30 and was lavished with praise from fans and loved ones.

This included a gushing tribute from her grandmother, Tina Knowles, who took to Instagram with a message which gave real insight into what Blue is like away from the spotlight.

Given she's been raised by Hollywood royalty, many assume Blue may have diva tendencies. But this couldn't be further from the truth.

Tina shared a beautiful photo of her granddaughter and opened up about Blue in the captioned accompanying it.

"Congratulations my Blue Blue!" she began. "I marvel at your talent your beauty your intelligence but I am most proud of your kindness and down to earth attitude. Never attention seeking, just cool and chill as a cucumber all the time."

She then described a sweet interaction with Blue when she showcased her amazing musical talent but far away from the stage.

"Yesterday you played the piano for just me like someone who has been taking lessons for years," Tina added. "But you are self taught. One day I hope you will let me post it and brag like other grandmas get to do. But for now you made me swear to not share."

Beyonce's mom then listed even more of Blue's skills revealing: "You play sports, play the piano, dance like a pro in front of 80 k people. Paint like a fine artist, draw so well, sing so beautifully . (Voice like an angel )."

Her professional accolades haven't gone unnoticed either. "Voiced an award winning, best selling children's book," she continued. "You are also in a soon to come blockbuster movie Lion King. One of the youngest recipients of a Grammy Award. And you turned only 12 years old a few months ago."

Noting how hard it can be to avoid negativity when in the public eye, Tina concluded: "And in spite of all the challenged adults who struggle with the green eyed monster disease, in true Carter/Knowles/Beyonce tradition it just motivates you to keep it moving.

"Congratulations BIC you deserve everything you work hard to get. Thank you BET #betawards for this honor."

Blue was inundated with praise in the comments and family friend, actress Holly Robinson Peete, reiterated Tina's comments and quipped: "It’s remarkable how grounded and amazing she is."