Beyoncé shares proud message for 'little superstar' Blue Ivy after major achievement

The BET Awards ended up being a big night for Beyoncé and her family, with the singer taking home one prize from five nominations.

The 42-year-old musician won the Viewer's Choice Award for her number one country song "Texas Hold 'Em," also garnering nods for Best Collaboration, Best Female R&B/Pop Artist, and BET Her Award.

However, another member of the Carter family also took home a prize the night of June 30, that being 12-year-old Blue Ivy Carter, who has emerged as a star performer in her own right over the past couple years.

The preteen took home the YoungStars Award, beating out the likes of Demi Singleton, Jalyn Hall, Leah Jeffries, and more, thanks to her stellar turn as one of her mom's dancers on the Renaissance World Tour, plus her upcoming turn in Mufasa: The Lion King.

Beyoncé took to her Instagram Stories to share a post announcing the win made by her entertainment company Parkwood Entertainment.

Grandma Tina Knowles also added a comment to the post, praising her granddaughter by writing: "Congratulations to Blue Blue our little superstar in the making."

Blue Ivy is making her film debut in the upcoming prequel to the 2019 live action version of Lion King, playing Kiara alongside her mom, who plays her onscreen mother Nala.

The film is helmed by Moonlight director Barry Jenkins, who told People that watching the "Break My Soul" singer "both on the screen and behind the screen, get to be a mother — and how that affected and impacted for the better the work that we were all doing — was just really awesome."

In the cinematic capturing of her global tour, Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé, the pop icon opened up about her daughter's involvement with the tour. Beginning with the May 26 show in Paris, 12-year-old Blue Ivy began making regular appearances as one of the crew of dancers, eventually being credited as an official performer and sharing the stage with her mom all the way till the show's October 1st conclusion in Kansas City.

© Getty Images Blue Ivy made her major move into the spotlight last year

As reported by The New York Times, in the film, Beyoncé revealed that it was her daughter who wanted to join the show, but the singer wasn't initially on board.

"She told me she was ready to perform, and I told her no," the star admitted, but eventually gave in and saw Blue become a viral phenomenon in both good and bad ways.

© Getty Images The Grammy-winning preteen made her debut as a dancer on the "Renaissance World Tour" last year

She expressed her fear about seeing her daughter endure the comments of those who felt like she wasn't up to scratch as a performer, but felt a surge of pride seeing her push through it all and work hard enough to become one of the show's highlights.

Speaking with People at the HollyRod 2023 DesignCare Gala in July, Tina was all praise for her granddaughter's skills after she became an official dancer on Beyoncé's tour.

© Getty Images Beyoncé also took home a prize for "Texas Hold 'Em" at the BET Awards

"Well, this is a heels family. You're trained early to walk in heels," she told the publication. "But yeah, she's having the time of her life, and I couldn't be more proud of her because she really worked hard."