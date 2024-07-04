Prince Archie is a country boy in private home photos with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

With an impressive five acres to explore at their home in Montecito, California, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have embraced country life with their two young children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

Not only can the family enjoy facilities such as a swimming pool and a tennis court without leaving the privacy of their own home, but they can also bond with farm animals such as chickens.

© Netflix Archie was spotted feeding the family's chickens

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle showed off their chicken coop called 'Archie's Chick Inn' during their Oprah interview and their Netflix docuseries, and just as the name suggests, there is one particular fan of the garden feature.

© Netflix The five-year-old showed off his relaxed country style

Dressed in blue jeans tucked into his waterproof boots, the little boy held a wicker basket that we assumed was filled with food as he stood inside the coop and observed the chickens at feeding time.

On another occasion, he looked equally casual in blue sweatpants, black sneakers and a chunky knit beige jumper as he looked through a wire fence – presumably at more animals.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Meghan Markle and Prince Archie are very cute in this home clip

Royals adopting Ellen DeGeneres' chicken

© Instagram Ellen DeGeneres' chicken had to be rehomed with Harry and Meghan

The royals already had plenty of chickens of their own when they took on their neighbor Ellen DeGeneres' pet. The 66-year-old revealed that her chicken, Sinkie, was being treated differently after he suffered a broken fibula bone.

"Sinkie’s leg is fixed but our chickens were still picking on her so she had to be re-homed. Luckily our friends Harry and Meghan’s coop had room for one more. Not sure yet what her royal title will be.

"Thanks Dr. Christine Sellers for your excellent care of Sinkie," she captioned the Instagram post, which showed the black chicken outside the impressive red wooden structure at her home.

After being rehomed, Ellen shared a video of Sinkie settling into the Sussexes' coop surrounded by their chickens. "Update: Sinkie is fitting right in at her new home," she wrote, while Meghan seemed to say, "Hi!" to the pet as it walked towards the camera.

Montecito home

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry live in a mansion in Montecito, California

Harry and Meghan moved into their $14 million Montecito home, the Chateau of Riven Rock, after stepping back as senior royals in 2020.

© Netflix Harry and Meghan shared family photos of Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet in their Netflix documentary

They shared a handful of photos and videos inside the six-bedroom, 12-bathroom property in the past. One revealed the chicken coop boasts a sign that read 'Established 2021' before Harry explained his wife had "always wanted chickens."

Despite sharing lots of never-before-seen family photos, the pair kept a degree of privacy when filming their Netflix series. They reportedly travelled 10 minutes down the road to film inside a $33 million mansion, which had six bedrooms, a citrus orchard and a chicken coop.

© Netflix Archie was pictured picking oranges in their five-acre garden

The exclusive neighbourhood is also home to the likes of Ariana Grande, Oprah Winfrey, and Gwyneth Paltrow.

READ: Christina Hall's complex blended family with her two ex-husbands, including three kids and their three half-siblings in photos