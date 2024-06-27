Prince Archie is so American in rare photo with Meghan Markle

One year after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex released their Netflix docuseries, Harry & Meghan, we're still stumbling across new photos of their young family.

The couple live in Montecito, California in a beautiful $21 million home with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet after stepping back as senior royals and leaving the UK in 2020.

© Netflix Archie was pictured sweetly waving an American flag in the couple's Netflix docuseries

Throughout the docuseries, it becomes apparent that impressionable Archie had been soaking up his surroundings and following in the footsteps of his American mother.

Any British accent he may have picked up from his father had softened to make way for an American twang, and he was spotted being very patriotic in a rare photo with Meghan.

Sitting in the back of a car, the doting mother cradled her little boy on her lap, resting her hand on his curly hair as she pulled him in for a kiss. While Meghan was focusing on doting on her son, Archie was distracted by a mini American flag he had been given, actively waving it around and watching it move.

Archie's birth

© Getty Meghan described baby Archie as "calm"

Meghan and Harry's eldest child Archie Harrison Mountbatten Windsor was born on May 6, 2019, in London.

Harry made a hilarious confession about using up his wife's laughing has during her labour. He wrote in his book Spare: "Meg, bouncing on a giant purple ball, a proven way of giving nature a push, laughed and rolled her eyes. I took several more hits and now I was bouncing too."

© Netflix Harry made a rare comment about Meghan's labour with their eldest child in Spare

However, he didn't realise how much he had taken. "When her contractions began to quicken, and deepen, a nurse came and tried to give some laughing gas to Meg.

"There was none left. The nurse looked at the tank, looked at me, and I could see the thought slowly dawning: 'Gracious, the husband's had it all'.

© Netflix The docuseries Harry & Meghan shared lots of new family photos of the couple's young son Prince Archie

"'Sorry', I said meekly,'" he recalled, before adding a new canister was provided for Meghan. She eventually had an epidural and gave birth to their son, leaving the Portland Hospital for the privacy of Frogmore just two hours after he was born.

The Duchess of Sussex described their son as "calm" with the "sweetest temperament" shortly after his birth. Despite maintaining a high level of privacy, the pair have made a few rare comments about his childhood since then.

Harry's parenting confessions

© Netflix Prince Harry and Meghan relocated from London to Montecito with their children

Since moving to the US, Harry has gushed about being able to spend more time with his family away from the spotlight.

"The highlight for me is sticking him on the back of the bicycle in his little baby seat and taking him on bike rides is something which I never was able to do when I was young. I can see him on the back, and he's got his arms out, chatting: 'Palm tree?' House?'"

© Netflix The Duke of Sussex enjoys being able to spend time with his family in private

The royal also said in his docuseries The Me You Can't See: "I have no doubt that my mom would be incredibly proud of me. I'm living the life that she wanted to live for herself, living the life that she wanted us to be able to live."

During an appearance on Good Morning America, the doting father said his two kids are growing up "very fast" and praised Archie and Lilibet's "incredible sense of humor."

