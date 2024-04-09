Doria Ragland's adorable moment pushing Prince Archie in toy car is so special - watch

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's children may not get to see their British royal family members very often, but they certainly aren't missing out on the love of a grandparent with Doria Ragland on the scene.

The Duchess of Sussex's mother, Doria, 67, shares a close relationship with Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet. The former social worker and yoga teacher even moved in with Harry and Meghan to lend a helping hand in the first weeks of Archie's life, and reportedly spent $5.5k in grandparenting classes to prepare for her royal grandchild.

The Sussexes are raising their children out of the public eye, so little is known about how King Charles' grandchildren are being brought up - though Harry and Meghan did offer a glimpse into their tight family unit via their six-part Netflix docuseries.

WATCH: Prince Archie plays football with dad Harry and grandma Doria

In one precious clip taken from Harry and Meghan's personal archives, Doria can be seen pushing her grandson Archie across the hallway in a toy car. The clip in question appeared in the final episode of the Sussexs' documentary series, and from Archie's ear-to-ear smile in the clip, it's clear to see he and his grandma are the best of friends.

Doria even keeps her grandchildren close to her chest at all times, wearing a Merci Maman pendant necklace engraved with the names 'Archie' and 'Lilibet'.

Andrew DeVitre (@thetvandmoviequeen) reshared the adorable clip on TikTok and it has since gained nearly 60,000 likes from fans in the time it's been posted.

At the time, Meghan and Harry were staying at the home of Tyler Perry, who eventually became daughter Lilibet’s godfather."Within a week Tyler's house felt like home.

© Netflix Meghan's mother Doria looks lovingly at her new grandson in his first days

Archie took his first steps in the garden a couple of months later, at the height of the global pandemic lockdown. We clapped, hugged him, cheered. I thought, for a moment, how nice it would be to share the news with Grandpa or Uncle Willy," Prince Harry penned in his memoir, Spare.

Gradmother Doria cradled her grandson just days after his birth

Several special milestone moments that Prince William, King Charles and other members of Prince Harry's immediate family missed were immortalised in the Netflix documentary, including Lilibet's first steps, Harry and Archie riding a bike together and Lilibet pulling the cutest faces when she was a newborn.