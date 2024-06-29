Meghan Markle goes makeup-free in bonding moment with independent son Prince Archie

Like all members of the royal family, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were very careful about maintaining the privacy of their children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex shared only a handful of photos of their eldest child before the release of their Netflix documentary Harry & Meghan in December 2022. The series offered fans a never-before-seen look inside their family album, including photos of young Archie as he grew up behind closed doors.

© Getty The couple kept photos of Archie to a minimum until the release of their Netflix docuseries

One cute snap showed the toddler proving his independence as Meghan tried to feed him breakfast one morning. Sitting in a high chair, the tot wore grey leggings and a striped long-sleeved T-shirt with a palm tree-print bib over the top to catch any food or drink.

© Netflix

While doting mother Meghan waited to feed him a spoonful of healthy green food, he proved his independence, clutching his bottle and taking a swig of water. Meghan appeared to be dressed in a grey robe with her hair in loose tousled waves and a flawless, makeup-free complexion.

Royals' temporary home

The photo appeared to have been taken inside Tyler Perry's home in the Beverly Ridge Estate of LA, where the couple spent six weeks with 10-month-old Archie after they stepped back as senior royals and left the UK. While they were house-hunting, the actor and filmmaker offered up his $18 million home to allow the pair to have some privacy.

Tyler had reached out to Meghan before her royal wedding in 2018, but they didn't reconnect again until 2020.

"One day, when we were in Canada I had called him, finally after years at that point, first time we ever spoke, and I was just a wreck. I was just crying and crying. Like, sometimes, it's easier to just open up to someone who knows nothing at all, and that was that moment with me and Tyler," she recalled.

"He's like, 'My house is safe, and I'll make sure you have security, and you take your time.'

"And I was like, 'We only need to stay for like a week, if we could stay for just a week, and then we can find somewhere that we can live.' And he was like, 'You're not going to stay for like a week, you're going to stay for as long as you need, and I'm going to get you there safely, and I'm going to keep you there safely until you have somewhere to go.'"

Harry described their temporary home as "just bliss because no one knew we were there… My family still thought I was in Canada."

Home photo album

The Duke and Duchess moved into their $14.5 million mansion in Montecito in 2020, complete with seven bedrooms, thirteen and a half bathrooms, a home office and a gym, a chicken coop, a swimming pool and a playhouse for their kids.

They shared several photos of their family life there in the docuseries, from tending to the garden when Meghan was pregnant with baby Lilibet, to Harry playing on a waterslide with Archie, and the family picking oranges.

