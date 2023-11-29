Skip to main contentSkip to footer
date 2023-11-29

Sarah Jessica Parker's rare family selfie has fans saying the same thing

Sarah Jessica Parker’s rare family selfie has fans saying the same thing

The SATC alum and Matthew Broderick share three children

Sarah Jessica Parker in a Gothic ballet dress with Matthew Broderick at a New York event
Faye James
Faye JamesSenior Editor
Sarah Jessica Parker and her husband, Matthew Broderick, delighted fans with a rare glimpse into their family life over the Thanksgiving holiday.

 The "Sex and the City" actress and her actor husband were captured in a charming family photo, radiating happiness alongside their three children.

The heartwarming snapshot was shared on Instagram by their 21-year-old son, James, who captioned it "Cheers, California." 

In the intimate selfie, James is seen cozily holding the phone while nestled in bed next to his mother, Sarah, aged 58, and his 14-year-old twin sisters, Marion and Tabitha. 

Sarah Jessica Parker with her entire family

On the other end of the bed, Matthew, 61, completes the family portrait with a beaming smile, donning a striped shirt and glasses.

The photo, a rare occurrence for the typically private family, quickly garnered admiration from James' social media followers. 

Matthew and Sarah with their twin girls

One user expressed the sentiment of many, highlighting the joy of a mother having all her children together, while another described the image as "so great."

Sarah and Matthew, a celebrated couple in Hollywood, have been married since May 1997. Their family began with the birth of James in 2002, followed by the arrival of Marion and Tabitha via surrogate in 2009.

Marion Loretta Elwell Broderick, Sarah Jessica Parker and Tabitha Hodge Broderick attend at Disney's "Hocus Pocus 2" premiere at AMC Lincoln Square Theater on September 27, 2022 in New York City© Getty
Marion Loretta Elwell Broderick, Sarah Jessica Parker and Tabitha Hodge Broderick

Their eldest child, James, marked a significant milestone in 2021, graduating from high school and embarking on his college journey at Brown University in Rhode Island. 

Sarah commemorated James' 20th birthday in October 2022 with a heartfelt tribute on social media, reflecting on the profound impact his birth had on their lives, describing it as a moment when "the plates shifted" and her world was filled with "brilliant new colors."

Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick at the New York City Ballet's 2023 Fall Gala at the David H. Koch Theatre at Lincoln Center © Jared Siskin
Sarah's mismatched shoes stole the show

The twin daughters, Marion and Tabitha, stepped into their teenage years in the same year, adding another layer of joy and complexity to the family dynamic.

Over the years, the Parker-Broderick children have occasionally stepped into the spotlight, joining their famous parents at select red carpet events. 

Most recently, James was seen accompanying his parents at the premiere of "No Hard Feelings" in June, showcasing the close-knit nature of this illustrious family.

