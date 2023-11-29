Sarah Jessica Parker’s rare family selfie has fans saying the same thing

Sarah Jessica Parker and her husband, Matthew Broderick, delighted fans with a rare glimpse into their family life over the Thanksgiving holiday.

The "Sex and the City" actress and her actor husband were captured in a charming family photo, radiating happiness alongside their three children.

The heartwarming snapshot was shared on Instagram by their 21-year-old son, James, who captioned it "Cheers, California."

In the intimate selfie, James is seen cozily holding the phone while nestled in bed next to his mother, Sarah, aged 58, and his 14-year-old twin sisters, Marion and Tabitha.

© Instagram Sarah Jessica Parker with her entire family

On the other end of the bed, Matthew, 61, completes the family portrait with a beaming smile, donning a striped shirt and glasses.

The photo, a rare occurrence for the typically private family, quickly garnered admiration from James' social media followers.

© Getty Matthew and Sarah with their twin girls

One user expressed the sentiment of many, highlighting the joy of a mother having all her children together, while another described the image as "so great."

Sarah and Matthew, a celebrated couple in Hollywood, have been married since May 1997. Their family began with the birth of James in 2002, followed by the arrival of Marion and Tabitha via surrogate in 2009.

© Getty Marion Loretta Elwell Broderick, Sarah Jessica Parker and Tabitha Hodge Broderick

Their eldest child, James, marked a significant milestone in 2021, graduating from high school and embarking on his college journey at Brown University in Rhode Island.

Sarah commemorated James' 20th birthday in October 2022 with a heartfelt tribute on social media, reflecting on the profound impact his birth had on their lives, describing it as a moment when "the plates shifted" and her world was filled with "brilliant new colors."

© Jared Siskin Sarah's mismatched shoes stole the show

The twin daughters, Marion and Tabitha, stepped into their teenage years in the same year, adding another layer of joy and complexity to the family dynamic.

Over the years, the Parker-Broderick children have occasionally stepped into the spotlight, joining their famous parents at select red carpet events.

Most recently, James was seen accompanying his parents at the premiere of "No Hard Feelings" in June, showcasing the close-knit nature of this illustrious family.

