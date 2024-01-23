Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick grateful for support as they share update away from home

Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick have swapped New York City life for a taste of London, and they are having the best time!

The celebrity couple have been in the UK's capital for the past few weeks for their much-anticipated London run of Plaza Suite.

The pair have taken the West End by a storm, and last week, took to the stage for the first time to bring the magic of their popular show to London.

After receiving many supportive messages and a positive reaction from the crowd on the opening night, Sarah took to Instagram to share her appreciation.

She wrote: "For all the beautiful and thoughtful flowers and tokens from dear friends and folks we have yet met, we thank you so much for thinking of us and our first performance of @plazasuiteuk We are happily occupying the gorgeous @savoytheatreldn With gratitude and very touched by the welcome we have been offered. Hope to see you in Suite 719 while we are guests. X, SJ."

© Justin E Palmer Sarah Jessica Parker in London backstage at The Plaza Suite

On January 15, Sarah had shared another update online as she gave an insight into how she and Matthew were getting accustomed to London life.

She wrote: "Walking around. London. It’s nice seeing new things. Reading new things. Signs. Even directions. Finding our shops. Learning the Tube. The buses. Which one gets me where I need to go. On time. X, SJ."

Sarah and Matthew's stint in London has been in the works for a while, and it's likely that their 14-year-old twins, Marion and Tabitha, have joined them for the experience.

© Jared Siskin Sarah and husband Matthew Broderick on the red carpet

It's a big year for the twins, who will be moving to high school in a few months time. Matthew spoke about his daughters' transition to high school during an episode of Live with Kelly and Mark back in June.

The actor said that they are "very excited," about the "big step in their lives," and that they had decided to attend the same school, having previously thought about going to separate ones. However, thanks to their doting parents, they will be more than prepared, as Sarah has the best advice for her children for any problems they may face over the years.

© Bruce Glikas Sarah Jessica Parker and her family

Sarah and Matthew are both hands-on parents and the actress opened up to HELLO! about her parenting style and the invaluable lessons she's taught her kids back in October.

She said: "I think staying too long in things that are upsetting hasn’t been helpful for me. "I say this to my kids, too. You should feel upset if you have an unpleasant or disappointing experience: feel it, but what are the ways in which you can resurface? Where do you find your resilience? "There’s danger in sitting in the saddle of blue. For me, I have to say: 'Okay, that happened – now what?’”

© Instagram The Sex and the City star with her husband and children at home in NYC

And now her children are older, they need her even more. She said: "First, as a parent. I'm a mother of three children and I've discovered that they don't need you less as they get older – they need you more. That's a dominant, joyful part of my life but it's also the thing that's most important."

Sarah added: "I'm a wife – I’ve been with my husband for 30 years – and I'm a friend and colleague. And a serious professional. I love what I get to do and the people I get to work with and for."

Sarah and Matthew's oldest child, James Wilkie, 21, flew the nest several years ago, having started studying at Brown University in Rhode Island in 2021.

