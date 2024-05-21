Sarah Jessica Parker's son James' acting gig revealed — and you won’t believe who with

It looks like Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick's children are catching and embracing the acting bug just like their parents, based on their son's newest life update.

Sarah, 59, and Matthew, 62, share three children: their oldest, son James Wilkie Broderick, who is now 21, and their twin daughters, Marion and Tabitha, who will turn 15 next month.

James is quite active on social media, boasting over 28,000 followers, and often shares updates on his daily life and interests, and revealed he's actually making his way into acting as well.

The young star boasts a credit in the 2024 miniseries Lady in the Lake, and shared on social media that he's now entering the theater space, working with the Quick & Dirty Theatre Company in Red Hook, Brooklyn.

James most recently joined the company for a night of one-act play readings, pictured going shirtless while commanding the room with his co-stars, definitely coming across as a sprightly mix between his famous parents.

© The Quick & Dirty Theatre Company/Jacob Feingold James was captured as part of their latest one-act play readings

Further photos shared by the company on their social media (and shared by James on his own Instagram Stories) also showed that he was acting alongside another member of a famous family — Patrick Alwyn, the younger brother of Hollywood star Joe Alwyn.

Patrick has maintained a life away from the spotlight just like his big brother (they also have another brother, Thomas), who was most recently seen at the Cannes Film Festival for the premiere of the Yorgos Lanthimos film Kinds of Kindness. Patrick has been associated with the theater company, by the looks of it, since last December.

© The Quick & Dirty Theatre Company/Jacob Feingold Joe's brother Patrick has seemingly been a part of the company since December

James' parents, meanwhile, are becoming quite prolific in the theater world as well, wrapping up an acclaimed run of their play Plaza Suite at the West End not long ago, following their record-breaking run with the play on Broadway.

James is a student at Brown University, majoring in Classics and also listing himself professionally as an actor. However, he did admit recently that he found it rather odd to watch his own parents on the screen at times.

© Getty Images James is stepping into his parents' footsteps with his acting ambitions

For the 2023 Father of the Year Awards, James hit up the carpet with his Ferris Bueller's Day Off star dad and revealed why he found it weird watching his mom in And Just Like That… in a conversation with Entertainment Tonight, sharing that it had to do more with a lack of context.

"I tried to watch the new one and I liked it but then I felt weird, 'cause I haven't watched the original," he explained. "It felt a little weird to be watching the newer one having not watched it, even if it's accessible."

© Getty Images The star couple are also parents to twins Marion and Tabitha

"I guess it's kind of obvious why maybe I hadn't watched the original show as a kid," the college student joked. "But now I don't really have an excuse. People ask like, 'Oh, is that awkward for you? There's like a lot of [risqué] scenes.' That's not that big of a deal for me. I think I just was a little too young before."