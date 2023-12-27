Sarah Jessica Parker's twins raise questions as they feature in festive family photo

Sarah Jessica Parker has had a wonderful time with her family over the holidays, and made sure that her entire household were included in the festivities!

The Sex and the City actress delighted fans on Boxing Day as she shared a candid photo featuring her twins, Marion and Tabitha, 13.

The teenagers were both wearing personalized socks featuring the faces of the family's beloved pets - cats Lotus, Remy, Smila, and dog Kissy.

The fun picture was captioned: "Family pets. Always steal the spotlight. This was a success. Merry, happy, love. X, SJ."

Fans were quick to ask Sarah where the socks were from, with many wanting to recreate the design with their own four-legged friends.

Sarah Jessica Parker shared a photo of her twins wearing socks with photos of their pets

"Where did you get these from, I need these in my life," one wrote, while another commented: "Love these SJP, where did you get them done?" A third added: "Where did you get these done?!"

Sarah shares her twins, as well as son James Wilkie, 21, with husband Matthew Broderick. The family appeared to have gone away for Christmas, as the Carrie Bradshaw actress posted a cryptic message just a few days before December 25, which featured her pet cat Lotus sitting on her suitcase as she attempted to pack.

Sarah often shares sweet photo of her animals

The caption read: "The packing continues. With a little “help” from Lotus. Crossing my T’s, dotting my I’s, and making sure I’m not forgetting any of the essentials.

"@RoCskincare Max Hydration Cream is coming with me across the pond. The perfect moisturizer to get me through the next few months and what’s sure to be a cold winter.

© Jason Mendez Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick with their three children

"(Also a great last minute holiday gift for anyone on your list!) Back to work... X, SJ."

Sarah and her family live in the West Village in Manhattan, New York City, but also have a home in the Hamptons. While the star is notoriously private, she recently opened up the dynamics in her family while chatting with Bruce Bozzi for iHeart podcast Table for Two.

Sarah Jessica Parker at home in NYC

While discussing family meals. she revealed that they were all home bodies, preferring to cook every night and foregoing the desire to go out or order in.

"We cook every night," the Hocus Poucs star said. "It's a source of huge amount of pride for everybody. But it's also mystifying because we just don't order in as a family.

© Jared Siskin The SATC actress with husband Matthew Broderick

"And on the rare occasion we have… we always hear [of] other families, they do it and then one kid orders from this place and one kid [from another], it's so confusing…But we really do cook 5 to 6 nights a week for sure. We try to always have a Sunday dinner – we invite people."

Elsewhere in their conversation, the actress and mom-of-three described raising her children to work hard for the things they want while still having access to what they need.

© Instagram Sarah is known as the Queen of West Village

"I think it's a great way of living for children that their needs are met – to be fed, safe and loved, the important things in life: books and food and interesting experiences, and they're warm in the winter and cool in summer," Sarah said.

"But they should pine for things, they should want things. And we should also be interested in, how do they contribute to the things?"

Matthew, meanwhile, recently opened up about raising teenage daughters during an appearance on Live with Kelly and Mark.

© Instagram Sarah Jessica Parker with her entire family

"They're nice to the dads, usually. They can be a little hard on the moms, sometimes," he said, adding that he couldn't say anything else incase they were watching.

The proud dad also revealed his daughters were incredibly close, and that 2024 was set to be a big year for them as they would be starting high school. The couple's son James, meanwhile, left home in 2021 to start college.

