Sarah Jessica Parker's 3 children have vastly different lives to many showbiz kids — all about them

Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick are the proud parents of three children, who are growing up fast. The celebrity couple share oldest son James Wilkie, 21, and twins Marion and Tabitha, 14, and are incredibly close as a family.

What's more, unlike many other celebrity children, all three of Sarah Jessica and Matthew's kids have kept an incredibly low profile, having only made a handful of appearances with their mom and dad at special red carpet events.

The celebrity couple have also ensured that their children lead as normal lives as possible, and their parenting style reflects this. In fact, Sarah even admitted in the past that she is a fan of hand-me-downs, and that her down-to-earth children were starstruck after meeting her Hocus Pocus co-stars.

Growing up in New York City has let James, Marion and Tabitha enjoy a carefree lifestyle with a lot of independence too. While their mom and dad have kept a lot of their children's lives private, here is what we do know about them.

James Wilkie Broderick

James is the only son of Sarah Jessica and Matthew and was born on October 28 2002. He is currently a student at Brown University where he is studying a Major in Classics. On his Linkedin profile, it states that he is an actor too.

James has a public Instagram page and over the past few years, the college student has given a glimpse into his close relationship with his parents and sisters by sharing several family photos.

© James Devaney Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick with son James Wilkie

When James was born, Sarah spoke to People about being a first-time mom and gave an insight into what kind of parent she was. She said: "I think that if I had been raising a child of privilege, I wouldn't be the working person I am today. I have a great appreciation for work. I think it's incumbent on my husband and me to really stress and to show James Wilkie by example what it means to owe your community something and that he is not entitled to the benefits of our hard work."

© Eugene Gologursky James Wilkie with his dad at an event in NYC

She added: "He only wears hand-me-downs because I've got all these older nephews. That's the God's honest truth. Plus, my mother saved all my brothers' clothes. I am not kidding. I don't think I've ever bought him any clothes. Maybe a new winter coat. I do buy him shoes, because everybody's feet are different."

© Photo: Instagram Sarah often shares sweet throwback photos of her son James on social media

James occasionally features on Sarah's Instagram page, and for his 20th birthday, she shared a sweet throwback photo of him as a little boy, alongside an emotional message. It read: "Oct 28th, 2022. It was 20 years ago today… The plates shifted. All the feelings I had ever known, deeper, magnified and in brilliant new colors. Today the kaleidoscope spins with all the memories. In all the glorious shapes, changes and perspectives you have brought to our lives. Happy birthday my son. I love you so. Xxx, Mama."

Tabitha Hodge and Marion Loretta Broderick

Twins Tabitha and Marion were born via surrogate on June 22, 2009, completing Sarah Jessica and Matthew's family. On Instagram posts, Sarah often refers to Marion as Loretta, and while she has kept the girls' faces off of her social media, the twins have been pictured at red carpet events with their family on several occasions.

© Jason Mendez Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick's twins during a rare red carpet appearance with their family

Most recently, they joined their mom, dad and older brother at the Some Like It Hot opening night on Broadway in 2022, looking incredibly grown-up in co-ordinating floral jackets.

The girls have enjoyed experiencing living in London as at the start of 2024, their parents began performing their popular show, Plaza Suite, in the West End. Tabitha and Marion are incredibly close, and will be starting high school in the fall, something both their parents have spoken out about in interviews over the past few years.

© Instagram Marion and Tabitha are starting secondary school this year

Sarah told People in 2018: "They're really devoted to each other, but they'll also say, 'I need time away from her.' Tabitha can play by herself for hours. Loretta always needs to be checking in. They go to different schools. That's Tabitha's idea."

More recently, Matthew appeared on an episode of Live with Kelly and Ryan in 2023, revealing that his twins were gearing up for high school and that they were now intent on going to the same school.

© Getty Sarah and Matthew's twins are growing up fast

The actor said that they are "very excited," about the "big step in their lives," and that they had decided to attend the same school, having previously thought about going to separate ones.

Sarah's daughters also still enjoy being children, and she's all for that. In 2021, she took to Instagram to share a photo of a box of colourful eggs, Sarah wrote: "They still want to do this. And it’s still always a surprise. But they know I’m hiding them. And that there isn't bunny involved. X, SJ."

