Rumer Willis poses with daughter Louetta, one, in heartwarming photos

Rumer Willis is reveling in the joys of motherhood, proudly having her 15-month-old daughter, Louetta Isley, visit her on set.

The 35-year-old actress, known for her role in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, recently shared heartwarming snaps on Instagram, capturing moments with her daughter while filming the movie Broken Trail.

In one endearing photo, the Kentucky native, dressed in overalls with special effects blood on her face, holds her daughter close.

"Man, I love my little Lou," Rumer captioned the image. "You can tell she is a Willis cause when she came to visit mama on set and I was covered in blood she didn’t even flinch, she just reached out her arms and grabbed me tight and gave me a big ole smooch."

Rumer Willis documents first year of motherhood

The proud mother, daughter of Hollywood legends Demi Moore and Bruce Willis, also shared a tender moment of breastfeeding Louetta while preparing for her scene.

"The privilege of having a job that allows me to have my daughter with me is something I don’t take for granted. I feel so grateful for the support system I have here that allows me to show up and do the best job I can do," she continued.

© Instagram Rumer with Lou

Rumer expressed her gratitude for having her childhood nanny, Madison, on set to help care for Louetta.

"To have such a full circle moment of having @nannymadison who took care of me while my mom and dad were on set be the one helping me with Lou is such a gift," she wrote. "I’m so grateful she has the gift of your silliness and play."

© Instagram Rumer's daughter is growing so fast

The actress also gave a shout-out to her partner, Derek Richard Thomas, and her co-stars, who have embraced Louetta with open arms.

"Lou has a whole fan club here on set. And plenty of new uncles to spoil her and love on her," Rumer added, mentioning her co-stars Eric Nelsen, James Landry Hebert, and Gbenga Akinnagbe. "And to my partner Moose, I love smooching you."

© Instagram Rumer says Lous reminds her a lot of Bruce

In another sweet snap, Rumer and Louetta share a kiss on set, and they are also seen posing with horses. The post was an instant hit with Rumer’s 1.1 million followers, garnering over 26.7k likes and 145 comments.

Her Broken Trail co-star James Landry Hebert commented, "Lu is like a ray of sunshine on a cloudy day and this is as full circle as it gets! Just her smile can wash away all your worries in an instant and what a treat to have @nannymadison backing y'all up while you make the most of the journey west."

© Instagram Rumer cuddles her adorable toddler

Rumer welcomed Louetta with her boyfriend, Derek Richard Thomas, on April 18, 2023. Derek also chimed in on the post, writing, "Our daughter is amazing!" The couple, first linked in the spring of last year, announced their pregnancy in December.

In addition to her work on Broken Trail, Rumer is set to star in the film My Divorce Party, slated for release this year.

© Instagram Rumer steals a kiss

This carousel of photos comes amid Bruce Willis' battle with frontotemporal dementia. Rumer has previously shared how much she already sees of her dad in little Lou. Speaking with People last year, she noted the similarities between her daughter’s expressions and her father's.

"Whenever she's got a stern, discerning look on her face, I just see Bruce Willis," she said. "My dad — especially on Moonlighting — has this little side smirk, that very mischievous twinkle in his eye, and I see that so much in her."