Emma Heming Willis reunites with stepdaughters Rumer, Scout and Tallulah to celebrate Mabel's special moment

Emma Heming Willis showed off her close bond with step daughters Rumer, Scout and Tallulah, as the family attended daughter Mabel's sixth grade play.

Taking to Instagram, the 45-year-old shared a snap of herself with her step daughters, as well as Rumer's partner Derek Richard Thomas and their baby Louetta. Emma's mom Zorina was also in attendance. The family sat together in a row at 12-year-old Mabel's play, anticipating her special moment.

© @emmahemingwillis Emma shared a reunion photo with stepdaughters Rumer, Tallulah and Scout

She captioned the photo: "Fam's here for Mabel's 6th grade play", adding: "We were overflowing with pride for Mabel and the whole 6th grade class! What a show, what a night!"

Below the photo of the family sitting to watch the play, Emma shared a post-show shot of the family as she put an arm around her daughter who carried a bouquet of flowers. She wore bright purple leg warmers, potentially still in costume from the show.

© Instagram Photo shared by Bruce Willis' wife Emma Heming Willis of with daughter Mabel ray and Evelyn Penn in honor of the latter's 10th birthday on May 5, 2024

Standing next to her, Tallulah, Scout and Rumer looked over the moon to be there for their stepsister, making it clear that the Willis sisters stick together.

While there was no sign of father Bruce Willis, the family looked as close knit as ever. This won't be a surprise to fans, as his three daughters with Demi Moore have often been photographed spending time with Emma, Mabel and Evelyn.

Actress Demi remained close with her ex-husband following their divorce, with Bruce explaining that they chose to "put the kids first", and that they were "really lucky that it turns out we all have fun together".

The family remain a tight unit as they have all come together to support Bruce following his diagnosis with frontotemporal dementia. Not long after the family announced the Die Hard actor would retire from acting as he was experiencing aphasia, they released more information about his condition.

© Instagram Bruce and Demi's blended family

"Our family wanted to start by expressing our deepest gratitude for the incredible outpouring of love, support and wonderful stories we have all received since sharing Bruce's original diagnosis," their statement read.

Sharing more about frontotemporal dementia, the statement continued: "Unfortunately, challenges with communication are just one symptom of the disease Bruce faces. While this is painful, it is a relief to finally have a clear diagnosis."

Emma in particular has become a key advocate in raising awareness for the condition, sharing the stories of fellow carers for those with FTD.