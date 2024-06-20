Demi Moore's three lookalike daughters Rumer, Scout and Tallulah with ex-husband Bruce Willis

Ghost actress Demi Moore is a mother to three daughters, Rumer Glenn Willis, 35, Scout LaRue Willis, 32, and Tallulah Belle Willis, 30.

The glamorous movie star shares her children with her former husband Bruce Willis, whom she married in 1987 and divorced in 2000.

The couple have remained amicable to co-parent their daughters and even all lived together during the pandemic, along with Bruce's wife Emma and their two children, Mabel and Evelyn.

Indecent Proposal star Demi was estranged from her daughters for three years as she battled substance abuse, however, the mother and daughters are now on good terms.

Life became tougher for the family following Bruce's diagnosis with frontotemporal dementia. Speaking on Good Morning America, Demi revealed: "I think, given the givens, he's doing very well."

She added: "I'll share what I say to my children…it's important to just meet them where they're at and not hold on to what isn't but what is. Because there's great beauty and sweetness and loving and joy out of that."

© Getty Rumer, Demi, Tallulah and Scout at the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party

Rumer Willis

Rumer is Demi's eldest daughter with her ex-husband Bruce. The couple welcomed their firstborn into the world on 16 August 1988 at Western Baptist Hospital in Kentucky.

Just like her parents, Rumer has a passion for acting, making her debut in the movie Now and Then alongside her mother. She's also starred in films such as Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and Hostage as well as winning Dancing with the Stars.

© Getty Images Rumer Willis at the Beverly Wilshire

Rumer's partner is singer Derek Thomas and the couple share a daughter together, Louretta 'Lou' Isley Thomas, whom they welcomed in April 2023.

Back in 2023, Rumer shared a lovely photo of herself and Demi on a night out together, writing: "Magical night with mama @demimoore for @versace what a glorious show @donatella_versace bravo."

© Instagram Rumer Willis shares a throwback with dad Bruce Willis in honor of Father's Day

Scout Willis

Demi and Bruce became parents for a second time in July 1991 when they welcomed their second daughter Scout in Sun Valley, Idaho.

Just like her older sister Rumer, Scout is a performer, having starred in The Scarlet Letter and Breakfast of Champions with her parents. Scout's debut album was released in 2022.

© Getty Scout Willis at Paris Fashion Week

People report Scout commenting on her single Woman at Best: "This song is an ode to feminine creativity, sexuality and freedom, to the idea that I can be all of it without hiding or withholding any piece of myself.

"I wrote this song with a near prescient clarity, precisely describing the arc of a relationship I wouldn't enter till months after it was written."

On Demi's birthday in 2023, Scout paid tribute to her mom on Instagram, writing: "Happy birthday to my icon, my Scorpio queen, one of my best friends on the entire planet. @demimoore I am obsessed with you, I am so grateful you are my ever loving mama. I’m delighted by your light and shadows alike, your divinity and your humanity! Happy birthday, icons only."

Tallulah Willis

Tallulah is Demi and Bruce's youngest daughter together, having arrived into the world on 3 February 1994. She is engaged to director Dillon Buss.

© Getty Tallulah Belle Willis attends the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party

Tallulah notably battled an eating disorder and substance abuse growing up, more recently revealing she had been diagnosed with autism.

In an Instagram post, she wrote: "Tell me you're autistic without telling me you're autistic”. She added: "This is the first time I’ve ever publicly shared my diagnosis. Found out this summer and it’s changed my life," she told her fans.

Tallulah is a creative soul too and has her own fashion label called Wyllis.