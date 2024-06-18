Bruce Willis' playful personality shines in tender photo courtesy of daughter Rumer

Bruce Willis' famous family came together to celebrate him this Father's Day, with his ex-wife Demi Moore and his current wife Emma Heming sharing a slew of memories of him as a girl dad.

The 69-year-old actor has receded from the spotlight in recent years due to his diagnosis with frontotemporal dementia, and the women in his family have been his biggest champions.

The latest tender tribute came from none other than Rumer Willis, the oldest of his three daughters with ex Demi, who shared a sweet throwback in his honor.

Recommended video You may also like Rumer Willis' boyfriend and Bruce Willis jam together

The photo highlighted the Die Hard star's cheeky personality and love for his girls, as a baby Rumer, now 35, played with his hair. "Just cause every day we should celebrate Father's Day for you papa," she captioned it.

Fans responded with loving compliments as well, like: "Your dad is the best! King B will always have a special place in my life," and: "Eeeee! So sweet! Baby Rumor! We see little Lou in there!" as well as: "Oh my how priceless."

She also added a very special tribute to her boyfriend Derek Richard Thomas, with whom she shares her daughter Louetta "Lou" Isley Thomas, who is now 14 months old, including a message from Derek to his daughter, and one from the girls to him.

© Instagram Rumer shared a throwback with dad Bruce in honor of Father's Day

"I love you, Louetta. Thank you for changing my life and transforming me into a better person," the musician's tribute to his daughter read. "Being your father is the greatest joy of my life."

LATEST: Emma Heming marks bittersweet end of an era for daughter with Bruce Willis in sentimental video

"It's an honor to be your guide as you teach me how to live. Thank you for existing and thank you to your mother @rumerwillis for being my loving partner on this journey of parenthood."

He continued: "I love you both. And thank you my father, my grandfathers and my many chosen fathers in this life who have selflessly given me their attention and love and for making me who I am."

MORE: Bruce Willis' daughter Mabel follows in his acting footsteps with latest milestone

Rumer and Lou's words for Derek were just as touching, as it read: "Derek, Lou is so lucky to have a papa that loves her so much. I am so grateful she has a dad that encourages and helps to cultivate her sense of wonder and play and teaches her it's okay to get dirty and run barefoot in the grass. Happy Fathers Day. Love your girls, Rue and Lou."

© Getty Images Bruce shares three daughters with ex-wife Demi Moore, those being Rumer, Scout, and Tallulah

The actress was recently a guest on the Today Show, and spoke with Hoda Kotb about seeing her father, despite his struggles with his health, get so involved in baby Lou's milestones.

MORE: Bruce Willis dotes over granddaughter Lou in heartwarming video from daughter Rumer Willis

Mentioning how Lou, who is now learning to walk, would gravitate so much to her grandfather, she gushed: "Lou is just starting to walk a little bit, and she was walking over to him, and it was so sweet!"

© Instagram With wife Emma, he shares daughters Mabel and Evelyn

She also spoke about how good Demi and Bruce were as grandparents, adding: "Honestly, seeing them with her, it almost unlocks all of these childhood memories because being a grandparent is the best. They have all of the love and joy without any of the responsibilities, they get to just spoil her!"