Sarah Jessica Parker's three kids steal the spotlight in rare public appearance with dad Matthew Broderick

Sarah Jessica Parker's children made a rare appearance with their dad, Matthew Broderick on Thursday.

The 61-year-old actor spent some quality time with his brood at the opening of Oh, Mary! at the Lyceum Theatre.

While mom Sarah was missing from the action, Matthew looked every inch the proud parent as he posed with their son James, 21, and twin daughters Tabitha and Marion, 15.

James looked dapper like his dad wearing a dark suit with a white shirt and tie, while Tabitha and Marion opted for chic dresses.

Tabitha opted for a simple black dress with a square neckline, while Marion wore a pretty floral dress.

Matthew and the Sex and the City star prefer to keep their children out of the spotlight but in October, Sarah spoke to HELLO! about parenting, and the invaluable lesson she's taught her kids.

© Getty Images Matthew enjoyed a solo night with his three children

"I think staying too long in things that are upsetting hasn’t been helpful for me," she told us.

"I say this to my kids, too. You should feel upset if you have an unpleasant or disappointing experience: feel it, but what are the ways in which you can resurface? Where do you find your resilience?

"There's danger in sitting in the saddle of blue. For me, I have to say: 'Okay, that happened – now what?'"

© Getty Images Sarah and Matthew's kids Marion, James, and Tabitha

Now that her children are older, the actress has found that they need her even more.

She said: "First, as a parent. I'm a mother of three children and I've discovered that they don't need you less as they get older – they need you more. That's a dominant, joyful part of my life but it's also the thing that's most important."

Sarah added: "I'm a wife – I've been with my husband for 30 years – and I'm a friend and colleague. And a serious professional. I love what I get to do and the people I get to work with and for."

© Instagram Sarah and Matthew prefer to keep their kids out of the spotlight

Sarah is raising all her children to be independent and is very much enjoying watching her daughters find their voices.

Back in May, she attended a reading event in Brooklyn to celebrate the release of "Women and Children First", by Alina Grabowski, the latest book to be published by her book imprint, SJP Lit.

As she discussed "Women and Children First", which is told from the perspective of ten different women, she opened up about her own observations about how girls are portrayed, and react, from her experience raising her teenage daughters.

© Getty Images Sarah is enjoying watching her daughters find their voices

She said: "I've got two girls, not that they are fully mature but sometimes when they are angry or people disappoint them, they're not really being as mean as they think they are about the person."

She added: "The really interesting thing is, as I have only had a son, I'll hear about the event from two people, what they saw... It's very touching in a way that surprises me, as there is [this narrative about when you have girls] 'You've got two girls, good luck,' but who started that rumor? Why did we encourage it?"