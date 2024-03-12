Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick' son reacts to big news during family's time away from NYC

Sarah Jessica Parker is living her best life right now, having spent the past few months in London, swapping the city life in New York City for the UK's bustling capital.

And now, her hard work has been recognized during her stay, as she was one of the famous faces to be nominated for an Oliver Award for her performance in Plaza Suite, which is currently showing in the Savoy Theatre in the West End.

What's more, her family couldn't be prouder, and just after the news was announced on Tuesday March 12, Sarah's son James Wilkie, 21, took to Instagram to pay tribute to his mom, simply by re-posting the news on his Instagram Stories.

The star is up for the Best Actress accolade, and is up against Laura Donnelly for The Hills of California, Sophie Okonedo for her role in Medea, Sheridan Smith for her role in Shirley Valentine, and Sarah Snook for her role in The Picture of Dorian Gray.

The Oliver Awards recognize the best of London's theatre, and other big names to have been nominated include Nicole Scherzinger for her role in Sunset Boulevard, which is set to come to Broadway next year.

Sarah Jessica Parker's son James Wilkie reacted to the news of her Oliver Awards nomination

Sarah stars in Plaza Suite alongside husband Matthew Broderick, with the couple taking the popular production to London following its success on Broadway.

The couple have taken their children with them during their West End stint and are wasting no time in exploring all that the UK has to offer during their down time.

© Jamie McCarthy Sarah Jessica Parker with husband Matthew Broderick and son James Wilkie

Recently, their son shared some photos of the family outside in nature, seemingly somewhere on a daytime in the British countryside.

One photo featured James, dressed in a cozy purple sweater and light gray jeans, standing tall beside his father, the iconic star of Ferris Bueller's Day Off.

© Getty Sarah Jessica Parker in Plaza Suite - where she is nominated for Best Actress

Another image showed Matthew and Sarah side by side against a backdrop of a setting sun. Sarah and Matthew are also parents to 14-year-old twin daughters, Tabitha and Marion.

The iconic Sex and the City actress is protective of her children's privacy but occasionally gives an insight into her family life, both on social media and in interviews.

© Instagram The actress with her entire family

The Hocus Pocus star opened up about her family's favorite spots in NYC during an interview with Bruce Bozzi for iHeart podcast Table for Two back in 2023.

The West Village local told Bruce that while the family tend to prefer staying in to eat, their favorite restaurant was Genes, where they go most Sundays. She explained: "We cook five to six nights a week... it’s a huge source of pride for us... on Sundays we go to Genes... it’s a portrait of a local restaurant. If you walk in there you're bound to see five or seven of the same people you see every time you go there. One of the most beautiful little bars ever. The most lovely servers. I have the same thing every time."

© Jason Mendez Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick with their three children

The down-to-earth actress also spoke about raising her children to work hard for the things they want while still having access to what they need.

"I think it's a great way of living for children that their needs are met – to be fed, safe and loved, the important things in life: books and food and interesting experiences, and they're warm in the winter and cool in summer," Sarah said.

"But they should pine for things, they should want things. And we should also be interested in, how do they contribute to the things?"

