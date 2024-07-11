Blake Lively emotional after unexpected compliment: 'It made me feel so loved'

Blake Lively had a very emotional reaction to an unexpected compliment she received over the weekend.

On Wednesday, the Gossip Girl alum, 36, shared a carousel of behind-the-scenes photos from a screening of her upcoming movie It Ends with Us, which saw her on hand helping other women.

In two separate photos, Blake can be seen fixing the book's author, Collen Hoover's pink dress, and assisting her co-star Isabela Ferrer with the hem of her jeans.

There were other images that saw her tending to Collen's hair backstage, photos of her having her own makeup touched up, surrounded by staff from Sony Pictures, and one of her with her husband, Ryan Reynolds' mother, Tammy.

Captioning the post, Blake explained the significance behind the selected photos as she revealed how important it is to her to help other women.

"I got maybe the best compliment of my life after this weekend. Someone on social called me a 'crown straightener'. 'A woman going around straightening all the women's crowns around her'", she began.

"It meant so much to me because it's those invisible things people see that make us all feel best. I learned that we're all sparkling leaders, stronger together, from ALL the women in my life, blood and chosen."

Blake continued: "I am surrounded by crown straighteners. This weekend alone was packed with that empowering female energy. When I looked back at these pics, I saw it all in action. And it made me feel so lucky and loved.

© Getty Blake loved being called a 'crown straightener'

"From @colleenhoover to her best friend, the powerhouse @tarrynfisher to my divine mother in law @tamtam1944 to the most loving and generous person to watch @itendswithusmovie movie next to @isabela.ferrer."

She added: "To the women who make me feel most beautiful inside and out @vivianbaker & @jennifer_yepez, to the women at @sonypictures making such IMMENSE effort to bring joy look easy, especially Danni, Emily, Cori, Bridgette, Rose, Chrissy, Gloria, Stephanie, Ulga the women at @book.bonanza volunteering and also attending."

© Getty Images Blake believes in supporting other women

Blake concluded: "And the men who show up for us too. We love you."

It Ends with Us is based on the 2016 book by Colleen of the same name. The story is loosely based on Colleen's mother's own journey when her daughter was a child.

Blake's character, Lily, didn't have the easiest upbringing, but she graduated from college, moved to Boston, and started her own business.

© Instagram Blake stars as Lily in It Ends with Us

When she feels a spark with a gorgeous neurosurgeon named Ryle Kincaid, everything in Lily's life seems too good to be true. Ryle has a 'no dating' rule, but Lily becomes an exception, and she is overwhelmed with questions about her new relationship.

She starts constantly thinking about her first love, Atlas, and when he reappears, her new relationship is threatened. The movie is scheduled for release on August 9.