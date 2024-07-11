Harper Beckham sports waist-length platinum blonde hair in unseen photo

David and Victoria Beckham marked a major milestone this week as they celebrated their youngest child becoming a teenager.

Taking to Instagram to celebrate his daughter Harper's 13th birthday, David shared a series of photographs of his "princess", from throwback family moments with her brothers to precious memories of Harper supporting him on the pitch.

Highlighting his daughter's love for dressing up, David shared a never-before-seen photo of his daughter wearing a waist-length, platinum blonde wig woven with delicate braids.

© Instagram / @davidbeckham Harper looked angelic with icy white hair as she played dress-up

Little Harper wore a silver chain around her neck adorned with a dragon charm, suggesting the stylish Beckham was playing dress up as Daenerys Targaryen - a fictional character in Game of Thrones synonymous with having icy blonde hair.

While Harper hasn't yet appeared to dye her honey-blonde hair in real life, she has been known to rock several hairstyles over the years. It recently came to light that mum Victoria made a stern decision about her daughter's wishes for her latest hairstyle in the lead up to her 13th birthday.

© Instagram Victoria said her daughter was forbidden for perming her hair

In an interview with Grazia, the fashion designer revealed that Harper recently gave her parents a PowerPoint presentation on why she should be allowed a perm.

And Victoria’s answer? "Absolutely not."

Harper's birthday messages

The Beckham family's mini It-girl was showered with love on her special day, with both David and Victoria penning heartfelt messages for their daughter on social media.

"Happy 13th Birthday to my beautiful little girl," David began. "Daddy is so proud of you, you have grown up to be a kind, generous and a beautiful young lady with the most amazing heart and the most amazing smile that we all love so so much."

© Instagram Harper is taking after her glamorous mum

The doting father-of-four added: "Always be the beautiful person that you are. Harper Seven you're my world.

WATCH: Victoria Beckham shares daughter Harper's rarely-seen moments on 13th birthday

"Echoing David's outpouring of love, Spice Girl Victoria described her mini-me as her "best friend" as she shared a charming video montage of Harper's childhood.

"Happy Birthday to my best friend. You are sweet and kind and your smile warms our hearts every day," Victoria penned on Instagram.

"You really are our everything Harper Seven and we are so proud of the happy, beautiful, talented young lady you are becoming. We love you so so much."