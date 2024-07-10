Victoria Beckham delights with unseen family photos as 'best friend' daughter Harper turns 13

Fashion mogul Victoria Beckham has shared a plethora of heartwarming family photos and videos to mark her daughter Harper's 13th birthday on Wednesday.

In honour of the special occasion, the doting mother, 50, shared a specially curated Instagram Reel chock-full of previously unseen snapshots and clips. Take a look in the video below...

WATCH: Victoria Beckham shares adorbale clips of daughter Harper to mark her 13th birthday

Amongst the images, VB included throwback snippets of her mini-me daughter throughout the years playing the flute, performing ballet in a pink tutu, cycling with dad David, dancing in a bee keeper's outfit, posing in her mum's heels and dancing with her famous godmother, Eva Longoria.

She also added a string of sweet family pictures featuring Harper's three brothers, Brooklyn, 25, Romeo, 21, and Cruz, 19.

© Instagram Victoria shares a close bond with her mini-me daughter Harper

In her caption, former Spice Girl Victoria couldn't contain her pride as she celebrated her "sweet and kind" daughter. Bursting with pride, she wrote: "Happy Birthday to my best friend. You are sweet and kind and your smile warms our hearts every day.

"You really are our everything Harper Seven and we are so proud of the happy, beautiful, talented young lady you are becoming. We love you so so much."

The star's fans and friends raced to the comments section to share their celebratory messages. The mini fashionista's godmother Eva wrote: "Happy birthday beautiful Harper! We love you so much!" while a follower penned: "Such a beautiful collection of photographs" and a third added: "Harper has her father's kind eyes."

© Getty Images Power couple David and Victoria welcomed Harper in 2011

While we don't know how Harper will be celebrating her special day, we imagine her family will be on hand, pulling out all the stops to create a memorable celebration.

© Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock The Beckham clan are incredibly close-knit

In previous years, the budding fashionista has enjoyed a string of lavish parties, including a visit to Buckingham Palace where she sat down for a seriously regal afternoon tea.

© Instagram David and Harper posed at Buckingham Palace

On Harper's sixth birthday, the daughter of the A-listers was photographed with her former England captain dad David on the grounds of Buckingham Palace.

"Happy Birthday to our special little young lady," the doting dad penned. "Such a special girl who brings so much joy and happiness into our lives.. Happy 6th birthday ( I can't believe your 6 already ) have the most amazing day we love you pretty lady x".

© Instagram Harper celebrated her birthday at Buckingham Palace

She was later snapped in an adorable princess dress alongside five of her six-year-old friends and Princess Eugenie. David was quick to clear up that the afternoon tea at the palace wasn't held necessarily for Harper, but it certainly wasn't a bad way to spend a birthday.

To avoid confusion, he wrote: "Just to be clear this wasn't the palace opening the gates for Harper's birthday party, this was a tea party where us and other guests were invited so it was a beautiful thing to do with my mum, Harper plus a few school friends," the Manchester United star told his Instagram followers. "We were honored to be able to there... Beautiful tea party."