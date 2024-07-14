Meet Ollie Watkins two adorable children with glamorous girlfriend Ellie Alderson

Footballer Ollie Watkins, like the rest of his squad, will be hoping for victory on Sunday as England takes on Spain in the UEFA Euros Final match.

The 28-year-old player had an extra special moment in the semi-finals earlier in the week when he scored the winning goal in the 90th minute, securing England's place in the final of the dramatic tournament.

Ollie is also a forward for Aston Villa, so he's no stranger to the beautiful game. Away from his successful career as a footballer, however, he enjoys spending quality time with his family including his glamorous girlfriend, Ellie Alderson, and their two beautiful children.

Find out more about his family here...

© Instagram Ollie Watkins with his girlfriend Ellie and their two kids

Meet Ollie Watkins' girlfriend and two children

Ollie Watkins' girlfriend is Ellie Alderson who works as an interior designer. The pair began dating in 2018 and although not a huge amount is known about her private life, Ellie is very active on social media and boasts more than 36,000 followers on Instagram.

© Instagram Ollie Watkins with his girlfriend Ellie

Two years after dating, the couple welcomed their first child, a daughter named Amara, in September 2021. In April 2023, they welcomed their son, Marley.

Click through the gallery to see more of their adorable photos together.

1/ 5 © Instagram Ollie and Ellie's daughter Amara This super cute snap shows Ollie's girlfriend Ellie giving her eldest Amara a big cuddle during the family's holiday. The mother-and-daughter-duo are standing on the sand in front of plenty of sun loungers while the sunset serves as a gorgeous backdrop. Little Amara looks so sweet in the matching co-ord outfit and shiny sandals.



2/ 5 © Instagram Welcome to the world baby Marley The Aston Villa pro footballer shared this heartwarming snap of his son, Marley, when they welcomed him last year. The photo shows the newborn wrapped in a blanket as proud dad Ollie wrote in the caption: "Our little man is here. Truly blessed! Marley Watkins 17.4.23."

3/ 5 © Instagram/Ollie Watkins Amara meets Marley In the same post announcing the birth of their son, Ollie also posted a black and white snap of him holding onto his newborn while introducing Amara to her baby brother. Fans flooded the comment section with well-wishes and congratulatory comments.



4/ 5 © Instagram Family celebrations This photo shows the family of four at a birthday party they threw for Amara in September 2023 to celebrate her second birthday. Ollie and Ellie looked so happy as they stood proudly in front of brightly coloured balloons. Dad Ollie was holding Marley, five months old at the time, while mum Ellie held onto the birthday girl, who was wearing a pretty pink dress and lilac Crocs.

5/ 5 © Instagram/Ollie Watkins First birthday The family threw another birthday bash for little Marley's first birthday in spring this year. The family were all co-ordinated in their cream outfits, with little Marley wearing a fluffy cardigan with his name stitched on the back.

Ellie was wearing a similar fluffy cardigan and eldest daughter Amara wore the same.

Ollie wrote in the caption: "Happy 1st birthday to our little Marley boy."