Ollie Watkins' girlfriend Ellie Alderson should be your new style muse

The name on everybody’s lips? Ollie Watkins. The name on our fashion radar? His effortlessly stylish partner Ellie Alderson.

The England player’s girlfriend is well-versed in the art of contemporary WAG dressing. When she’s not supporting her beau pitchside at Villa park or taking care of their two young children, the 28-year-old is meticulously curating her luxury wardrobe.

With a creative background in interior design, it comes as little surprise that Ellie has a knack for fashion. The Berkshire native clearly has an eye for trend-spotting, as evidenced by the glints of Loewe, Chanel and Hermès in her bountiful arsenal.

Her default pieces? In terms of accessories, you’ll find gold jewels spanning Cartier Love Bracelets to resplendent Van Cleef & Arpels staples, a mini Hermès Birken, a pale pink quilted Chanel bag, a crocheted Saint Laurent Clutch and peach-toned Miu Miu sunnies.

Fashion-wise, Ellie’s favourites flit between her Loewe Anagram Tank Top, Chanel sandals, strappy Bottega Veneta stretch-leather heels (in multiple colourways), Prada shorts, Louis Vuitton sliders and classic monochrome camis.

The mother-of-two regularly opts for green ensembles, slipping into a range of chartreuse-toned looks from Rat & Boa’s Alanis Dress in cypress green to San Sloane’s Drake belted knitted midi dress.

Loewe, Chanel and Rat & Boa are firm favourites in Ellie's luxury wardrobe

Naturally, being a footballer’s partner, dressing up isn’t so much of a pastime but a requirement. Sun-soaked holidays in Dubai and Greece are an annual event, meaning WAGS typically house a never-ending supply of party dresses.

This is certainly the case for Ellie, who has been pictured living it up alongside her boyfriend sporting various beach-ready ensembles. Jacquemus’ La Robe Bahia tie-detail mini dress, Cult Gaia’s Kendall knit dress, Zara’s Bustier brown dress and Rat & Boa’s zebra-printed maxi dress.

When mooching at home, the star typically shelves the minis, opting for more practical picks instead. But fear not, as her comfort-forward garments certainly don’t negate style. After all, even her trackies at Tom Ford.

Whether following in the footsteps of football-fashion veterans such as Victoria Beckham or paving her own path with a helping hand from a designer bag or two, Ellie is proving to be a WAG-to-watch.